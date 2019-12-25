Invest Puerto Rico revealed its plan to promote Puerto Rico as an investment destination, attract new businesses and more jobs to the island.

The nonprofit organization held a roundtable at the Puerto Rico Convention Center last week to discuss its targeted approach based on research and analysis of global megatrends, as well as to document the results of its efforts since the entity’s conception in 2017.

According to CEO Rodrick Miller, Invest PR’s strategy has yielded a pipeline of 2,000 leads, with more than 80 companies or “qualified leads” that are engaged “in serious conversations” about considering Puerto Rico as an investment destination. He affirmed that ever since Invest PR started targeting leads, the upward trend in investment has continued.

Miller informed that Invest PR’s study concluded that the key sectors to target are knowledge services, innovation technology, artificial intelligence and software among others, and tourism and hospitality. Concerning the former, he said that Puerto Rico provides access to U.S. protections and markets, doesn’t require shipping costs and offers “attractive” investments.

Regarding hospitality and tourism, he listed ease of travel from mainland U.S., room to grow and a skilled workforce as some of the economic incentives provided by the island.

With that in mind, Invest PR is shifting its primary focus to knowledge services, while Discover Puerto Rico—the island’s destination marketing organization—will continue to appeal to the latter.

“Close to 90 percent of Act 20 decrees went to knowledge service businesses, so that’s further validation that our choice [to focus on] knowledge services is the right choice,” he said, noting that it is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide.

Miller affirmed that the organization’s efforts must be accompanied by effective measures implemented in the public sector.

“Puerto Rico’s economic strategy to date has largely revolved around sunshine, tax incentives and expense of labor. That is not the game that we want to be in for the long term. We do not want to be competing against… Mexico. We want to be competing against the most attractive markets around the world,” Miller said.

As such, Invest PR highlighted the need to include strategies that strengthen the island’s competitive stance. This includes improving the talent landscape, reducing the complexity of doing business and strengthening core infrastructure, the latter of which was rated as deficient in an infrastructure report card.

Based on their market research, Invest PR recommended improving awareness of primary and secondary value propositions related to existing industry assets; tracking federal initiatives to target companies aligned to related asset improvement value propositions, and re-framing available workforce to include on-island talent and out-migrated recapture potential.

Other suggestions include prioritizing outreach in London to capitalize on immediate supply/demand opportunities in software and IT; developing a structure to position Puerto Rico as a business hub in the Caribbean; exploring supply chain gaps and circularly economy business opportunities to recapture market share currently imported; and marketing to benchmark specifically against other Caribbean and Latin American competitors.

“We intend to become the leading organization in Puerto Rico’s economic development ecosystem through the consistent execution of our plan, and with the indispensable support of our partners in the public, private and non-profit sectors, who will undoubtedly add value to our operation and contribute to our success,” Miller asserted.

Defends Business Incentives

In the past several years, the local government has approved a series of business incentives that have been praised by the private sector but criticized for benefiting the pockets of the elite with no positive outcomes for the population.

Miller informed that the island experienced a 38 percent upsurge in incentive decrees approved last year, including Acts 73, 273, and 399, and the controversial Acts 20 and 22. However, the CEO highlighted these as assets when promoting the island also commenting that these have had a positive fiscal impact and have served as job creation engines.

“There’s a lot of questions about whether or not incentives in Puerto Rico make sense. Well, since 2015, Act 20 has generated a fiscal impact of $210 million and 36,000 jobs. That’s real impact and that’s an impact that matters,” Miller said.

He explained that Invest PR estimates a 32 percent investment increase for fiscal year 2019-2020 (FY 2019), from 452 to 598 investments, in Act 20 businesses. This represents 1,750 direct jobs, $86 million in annual payroll and $83 million in projected investments.

Likewise, Act 22 is estimated to boost incentives by 62 percent—from 443 to 718—representing $221 million in projected capital investment and $424 million in projected real estate purchases. All in all, the decrees are reported to have driven investment up by 38 percent.

Manuel Laboy, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) informed that nearly two thirds of the Act 20 investments are from foreign companies, with similar numbers for Act 22. The official stated that these numbers are well-below the island’s potential, arguing that there should be “twice as many” foreign investments.

“It’s the best numbers that we have ever seen since the programs were enacted in 2012, but it’s not enough to move the needle. We need more,” Laboy stated, stressing on the importance of Invest PR, in which he serves as chairman of the board.

He added, “through Invest PR’s new plan, we can amplify the promotion of the island worldwide and attract new businesses, while the government can focus on retaining investment, calculating existing relationships with current companies, and improving the ease of doing business. Puerto Rico is a win-win business-unique alternative for investors.”

Invest PR was created through the approval of Act 13-2017 as a nonpartisan entity to promote the island as a competitive jurisdiction to attract new businesses and capital investment. For more information, visit http://www.investpr.org.

