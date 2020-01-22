In the aftermath of the quakes, Invest Puerto Rico launched http://puertoricosigue.org, a website and one-stop-shop for business recovery resources that are actively providing disaster relief support throughout the island.

The nonprofit organization has also followed up with investors and companies considering the island as an investment destination to assure them the country has the capacity to tackle the challenges.

“Invest PR has been on the ground meeting with companies in the affected areas in an effort to marshal resources leveraging our partnerships with business support organizations to ensure we turn this challenge into an opportunity, to build capacity within the existing business ecosystem to better position Puerto Rico for investment, interested in touch with so we can get our people back in business,” CEO Rodrick Miller told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL in a written statement.

“We have collected stories of resiliency and strength. Businesses were eager to get up and running quickly in the aftermath, to continue to provide for their communities. Crises and natural disasters happen everywhere, but Puerto Ricans have a proven track record of rising amidst challenges. This is the story we aim to leverage on national media coverage,” he added.

Last month, Miller, revealed that Invest PR’s promotional strategy had yielded a pipeline of 2,000 leads, with more than 80 companies seriously pondering the island as an investment opportunity. A study conducted by the organization also concluded that the key sectors to target are knowledge services, innovation technology, artificial intelligence and software, tourism and hospitality.

The interest has not faded.

“Soon after the larger earthquakes, our team reached out to prospects currently considering Puerto Rico as a destination to move or establish commercial operations, to reaffirm our support as they navigate the possibilities. While some have expressed concern over infrastructure stability, companies continue to evaluate the possibility of relocation to the island,” Miller said.

He also explained that, in light of the recent tremors, the organization has worked to provide certainty and communicate to the rest of the world that Puerto Rico continues to be a favorable place to do business in and invest.

Colectivo 360 to Host Investors Summit Next Month For two days, Puerto Rico ICON will showcase the island’s tax incentives, competitive advantages and business opportunities

“We are organizing private sector representatives to join us in the coming week to an investor-hosted media mission in New York City to deliver the message that Puerto Rico’s business advantages stand the test of natural disasters. One of the main drivers to create InvestPR was to ensure continuity of business promotion activity on the island, and we are on track in executing throughout this opportunity,” Miller explained.

While Invest PR palliates the worries that followed the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that rattled the island on Jan. 7, and the continuous aftershocks, other organizations have also helped spread the message.

Colectivo 360 will host an investor summit next month. For two days, Feb. 25-26, Puerto Rico ICON will discuss the island’s business ecosystem, from the Incentives Code to the Opportunity Zones federal incentives program.

The conference seeks to offer an overview of the economic development opportunities on the island and address other global trends like artificial intelligence and social responsibility.

Help On the Way

Last week President Donald Trump declared “that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and ordered federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by earthquakes beginning on Dec. 28, 2019, and continuing,” said the statement released by the White House.

The areas covered by the declaration are the municipalities of Guánica, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, Ponce, Utuado and Yauco. Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

At the same time, the House Democrats also unveiled a $3.35 billion emergency supplemental spending bill to assist the island with earthquake recovery. Among its provisions, the measure includes $100 million for educational needs, $1.25 billion to repair roads and an additional $2.5 in Community Development Block Grants for disaster relief and economic revitalization.

The legislation also set deadlines for the administration to complete grant agreements and established procedural steps to spend the money in an attempt to avoid delays in the disbursement of the funds.

In an initial assessment, the U.S. Geological Survey calculated (USGS) the damages at $838 million, but an estimate by economist José Alameda calculated the preliminary impact of the quakes to be in the ballpark of $1.7 billion, factoring in the loss of GDP and the 30-day aftershock scenario of the USGS. Alameda, however, didn’t discard the possibility that in the end losses could exceed $2 billion.