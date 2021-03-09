Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announced the expansion of its Building and Construction business line to the Caribbean with the opening of Intertek-PSI in Toa Baja.
From this facility, the company will provide geotechnical services, environmental consulting and construction materials testing throughout the Caribbean, bringing services to the region that have previously only been available through offices on the U.S. mainland, and in Canada.
The new facility will serve as a hub for the Caribbean, providing field studies, inspections, project monitoring, design services and laboratory testing and analysis for building and construction projects. In addition to standard test procedures as established by ASTM, Departments of Transportation or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Intertek can also develop and simulate specific test environments to satisfy client needs.
Gavin Campbell, president of Building and Construction at Intertek said: “Our mission at Intertek is to offer our customers Total Quality Assurance solutions, aiding construction projects throughout the entire lifecycle. We are pleased to be opening a new, certified facility in Puerto Rico, bringing in-demand services directly to the Caribbean, which will allow us to work with new and existing clients in the region more easily and efficiently. It is our hope that in the future, we can build upon this office’s success and expand our offerings throughout the Caribbean.”
Intertek and Intertek-PSI provide the architectural, engineering and construction (A/E/C) industry with a full suite of capabilities both in the lab and on site. From assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services to building sciences solutions, the company delivers Total Quality Assurance to the built environment.
Intertek did not disclose how much it has invested in Puerto Rico.
