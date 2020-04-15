With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prompting governments to maintain lockdowns to curtail infection, the telecommunications industry has reaffirmed itself as a critical and essential service provider.
Because social distancing is a priority, the government of Puerto Rico enacted a lockdown and curfew on March 15 that was extended until May 3. With the exemption of designated essential workers—such as grocers, doctors and restaurateurs, among others—the majority of the population is confined to their homes and are making the most out of their internet access.
This sudden and collective lifestyle shift has boosted remote work, education and medical consultations, as well as leisure activities such as engaging on social media and streaming movies and shows online.
As a result, telecommunications companies on the island have not only seen an increase in internet use, but have also been compelled to change their operations to cater to this growing demand while upholding the government’s rigorous emergency measures.
Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president of Claro Puerto Rico, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the company has seen a 28 percent increase in the use of mobile devices like phones and tablets, and a 30 percent rise in broadband traffic during the last month. Similarly, on April 13, AT&T reported a 25 percent growth in broadband and wireless usage at a national level compared to a similar day at the end of February.
“By the end of the year, traffic normally increases roughly 50 percent, but throughout this current year it has grown precipitously,” Ortiz de Montellano stated.
The regional Claro president explained that the company has had to adapt its usual technical operations to new focus points. Prior to the COVID-19 emergency, the capacity and direction of each antenna would regularly shift in accordance with the different points of elevated traffic.
Urban areas like shopping centers or business zones were normally the areas with the most activity. Given that most residents are in their homes, with some of them carrying out their work and/or student responsibilities there, heavier traffic is now found in gated communities, peripheries and other residential zones. This explains the instances where some of these companies’ customers complain of a slower or weaker internet connection.
“Thus, when you point your antennas someplace else, you increase capacity to that zone, reduce capacity to another and such. You also need to continue setting up newer equipment with greater capacity for the zones that are getting congested due to traffic concentration. Once we all return to work, we will have to readjust those antennas and calibrate again according to the traffic,” Ortiz de Montellano said, adding that Claro has not faced problems with congestion or lack of service.
Fewer Restrictions Under New Gov’t Ruling
Since the first executive order establishing an islandwide lockdown was enacted, telecommunications companies have been exempt from a number of limitations. However, Executive Orders 2020-023 and 2020-029 denied these companies the ability to provide clients with service at their points of sale.
Hoping to improve telecommunications services to Puerto Rico’s residents, and to prevent a systemic collapse among networks, EO 2020-033 loosened previous restrictions.
The Puerto Rico Bureau of Telecommunications (NET by its Spanish acronym) elaborated on the mechanisms that these companies must abide by so as to offer their services.
First, there will be two centers per company “strategically situated by zone,” with the zone options being: Aguadilla, Arecibo, Caguas, Ceiba, Guayama, Mayagüez, Ponce, San Juan and Vega Baja. None of these centers may be located inside a shopping mall, they must be accesible from the street. The established centers may operate Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but cannot be open to the public, the services may only be offered by appointment.
These provisions are available to the public in PDF format at http://www.jrtpr.pr.gov under ‘Noticias.’
The new executive order, which went into effect on April 13, allows telecommunications companies to offer repair, delivery, equipment replacement services and provide technology necessary to maintain communication via landline, cell phone, internet, cable TV or antennas. Alas, these services are only available to existing customers.
This restriction within the new provision could represent a problem to telecommunications providers and clients who do not have the internet capacity to carry out their duties or are unable to consume large amounts of data using social and entertainment media.
According to data collected by NET for a Dec. 2019 report, there are 3,371,969 cellphone lines on the island, which entails somewhere between 100,000 to 300,000 more devices than residents. Although this number does not distinguish cellphones from smartphones, Statista estimated in Feb. 2020 that mobile internet user penetration in Puerto Rico stands at 78 percent.
Meanwhile, the NET report indicates that there were 3,166,303 broadband subscribers by Dec. 2019, including business and personal accounts. Ortiz de Montellano told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that only 48 percent of the local population has internet access in their homes.
Although some people who lack broadband access in their homes can use their smartphones as hotspots for other devices, the fact that more people are working remotely as the lockdown continues, deems necessary a broadband connection in order to maintain workflow and income.
Ortiz de Montellano foresees that this growing need will result in higher consumer demand and new clientele.
“We believe that home internet usage will grow. People are realizing that they need the internet, that it is vital in order to function, and that they cannot rely only on a mobile device to address their need,” he stated.
Under the current conditions, that need may only be addressed if the government loosens the restriction on who can access these companies’ services.
