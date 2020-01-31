The InterContinental San Juan, located in Isla Verde, has reopened following an estimated $80 million renovation of its facilities, including 398 guest rooms and suites, over 24,000 square feet of meeting and event space, an outdoor lagoon pool with a swim-up bar, seven restaurants and bars serving up a variety of exquisite cuisines, and a full-service spa.
“We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined InterContinental San Juan, which has been a labor of love as we sought to update the resort while staying true to the local culture and personality of the city,” said Michael Herrmann, general manager of InterContinental San Juan. “The revitalized resort offers contemporary amenities for today’s traveler while welcoming back guests with familiar faces, serving up our brand of Puerto Rican hospitality.”
Designed by Boston-based Parker-Torres Design, all guestrooms, suites, and Club rooms have been updated with a crisp blue and white palette combined with soft wood tones that echo the island’s pristine beaches and bright waters. San Juan-based 3MG-PR spearheaded the design of the lobby, restaurants and landscaping, ensuring guests are welcomed by the local culture and beauty of the island. Intentional touches that highlight the spirit of the region can be found throughout the hotel, including new art pieces, furnishings, and pops of color that rival Old San Juan’s vibrantly painted homes.
Besides social travelers, InterContinental San Juan remains a hub for business travelers, with over 24,000 square-feet of meeting space that can be configurated for a variety of meeting needs. An updated conference floor houses meeting rooms featuring floor to ceiling windows with scenic views. The largest spaces are the 6,036-square-foot Preciosa Ballroom, the 5,065-square-foot Grand Ballroom, the 2,850-square-foot Caribbean Ballroom, and the 2,344-square-foot Atlantic Ballroom.
In addition to a full-service fitness center, guests can also relax at the newly remodeled Akua Spa (opening February 2020), which features a sauna, steam bath and five private treatment rooms where guests can enjoy signature ocean-inspired massage, face and body treatments.
