As interCaribbean Airways launched its service between Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean on Aug. 4, regional Tourism Ministers and stakeholders welcome the Airlines' expansion in these new markets, citing it as necessary for regional integration.
Grenada's Minister of Tourism, Clarice Modeste, in commenting on the decision to partner with the airline, states "Regional transport has always been the backbone of our integration movement. The chairman of interCaribbean has seen the potential in Grenada, at a time when we were all concerned about the future of air travel in the region. Our new transport partner will help connect more people to jobs, access opportunities for students, and bring businesses to Grenada. Our citizens, visitors and potential investors, alike, can plan for an uncertain future, with a little more confidence."
The Minister of Tourism in Dominica, Denise Charles, was also very welcoming of the services of the carrier to that country. "The demographic of tourism is changing, and we must develop and diversify in tandem. We need to partner closely with the private sector to harness our regional integration thrust. Dominica is determined to continue attracting more visitors, and the improvement in airlift options by bringing on board the expertise and market share of interCaribbean Airways, is a significant component of our new strategic plan to achieve this."
interCaribbean plans to commence flights to and from Dominica on Aug. 11. The airline will announce its plans for its service to St. Vincent & the Grenadines once regulatory approvals have been received.
Meanwhile, from further north, the chairman of the British Virgin Island's (BVI) Airport Authority, Bevis Sylvester, has praised the reliability and safety record of the airline, which is "[providing] a much-needed service for an area of the region that will desperately need it in the coming months."
The airline counts the BVI as one of its many existing serviced cities across the north and west of the Caribbean.
The Turks and Caicos serves as the home-base of interCaribbean Airways.
The flight schedules between Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica, have already been posted on the airline's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.