The Economic Development Bank (EDB) published Thursday data regarding the Economic Activity Index (EAI) for May and June 2020, which reached levels of 109.7 and 108.8, respectively. This represents an inter-monthly decline of 3.5 percent and 0.8 percent, and drops of 10.2 percent and 10.8 percent compared to the same months last year.
EDB President Pablo Muñiz Reyes said that these would be the third and fourth consecutive downturn after 20 consecutive inter-monthly gains.
"Currently, the analysis period includes the months after which the island faced the consequences of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, further complicating this with the state of emergency decreed over the severity and reach that characterizes the coronavirus pandemic," Muñiz stated.
In cumulative terms, the average IAE-BDE for 2019 was 122.6, an increase of 1.6 percent compared to 2018, the second consecutive annual growth after five years with consecutive annual reductions. However, the accumulated average of the EAI-EDB for fiscal year 2020 ended at 119.6, which translates into a decrease of 2.0 percent versus fiscal year 2019 (122.1 or + 6.1 percent).
Moreover, the cumulative average EAI-EDB for the first semester of 2020 (January to June) stands at 116.2, which showcases a drop of 4.9 percent.
Lastly, during June 2020, two of the for EAI-BDE components (cement sales and electricity generation), showed increases of 19.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, while non-agricultural salaried employment decreased. 8.9 percent and gasoline consumption decreased by 30.1 percent, compared to June 2019 figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.