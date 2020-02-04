The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced today a new initiative to reduce the backlog of property deeds and other documents yet to be registered in Puerto Rico. This initiative was launched with the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and the Department of Justice.
The new program, designed to tackle over 400,000 documents that are pending registration in the Property Registry of Puerto Rico, encompasses several major components that include a work-study program of 130 graduate and non-graduate students of the UPR that will be assigned to the agency, as well as five public notaries, and five supervisors that will be hired by the Department of Justice.
The Oversight Board approved a formal request of UPR to finance the initiative with $386,100 from funds that had been assigned to the institution in previous fiscal years and remained unutilized. The students will receive an hourly wage of $15 for their work at the Property Registry that could entail the inscription of property documents, analyses of other official forms, such as the cancellation of mortgage deeds, declaration of heirs, as well as estimating the cost of internal revenue stamps for submitted documents.
The Property Registry currently receives over 130,000 documents for inscription annually and, although it has the capacity to process more than this amount with its current staff, it can only reduce the backlog by 31,824 a year, taking into account its workload. At this pace, the agency projects it will take around 14 years to clear the existing backlog.
