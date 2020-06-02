The executive director of the Insurance Companies Association (Acodese by its Spanish acronym), Iraelia Pernas, affirmed that these entities have readied with different contingency plans to address any emergency that could arise during this hurricane season, which began yesterday.
Pernas said that, as part of the preparation and product of Act No. 244 of 2018, a new Article 3,331 was added to the Insurance Code, which establishes the duty of every insurer to present to the Insurance Commissioner an Emergency Plan in the event of a catastrophe or emergency.
"All of Acodese's associate insurers have complied with this requirement. Before the amendment, insurers had their Disaster Plan, but a certification from a disaster recovery specialist was not required. With the enactment of Law 244, it is mandatory to send it to the regulator and must be certified," Pernas said.
The Plan aims to ensure service continuity in the event of a catastrophic event. It covers situations confronted after Hurricane Maria and it must be certified by a professional expert in business continuity planning or disaster recovery.
If there are no changes in the previously certified Plan, it will not be necessary to require an annual certification, but rather submit a certification that the Plan has not undergone changes.
"Either way, the Plan must be revised by an expert in continuity planning at least every five years. It must be presented at or before March 31 every year," Pernas explained.
The emergency plan includes: description of the strategic processes for the continuity of services and operations after a catastrophic event or emergency; processes for the activation of emergency adjusters and / or the use of adjusters from other states or foreign countries; including the required work permits and necessary training in claims adjustment; emergency telephone lines for assistance and information services, and temporary facilities or localities to operate and attend claims.
"We are definitely better equipped to address any situation with greater rigor and agility," Pernas said.
She added that it is essential that consumers, whether they are home or business owners, evaluate their insurance coverage to be properly protected in the event of a hurricane.
“We all have that pending assignment. Each should consult with an authorized representative or producer to verify their insurance details and make any necessary changes. This has to be before the hurricane warning arrives, because those markets are closed before those warnings," she said.
