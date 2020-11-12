The Institute for Competitiveness and Sustainable Economy for Puerto Rico (ICSE) announced that it will launch a one-year education initiative through a series of webinars to inform community-based organizations, business leaders and the general public of the road map to Energy Justice for Puerto Rico - an affordable and resilient energy future for over 3.2 million Americans living in Puerto Rico.
Aiming to establish Energy Justice now and meet the Puerto Rico policy mandate of 100 percent renewables by 2050, ICSE will broaden awareness of the key terms, introduce the stakeholders and highlight the important issues to be addressed. Energy Justice for Puerto Rico is an initiative promoted in alliance with expert supporters, both local and abroad, such as the Center for the New Economy Puerto Rico, The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Puerto Rico Private Sector Coalition, among others.
“We are honored to lead the energy consumer advocates and a distinguished group of organizations in the development of a Road Map to Puerto Rico Energy Justice. It’s a perfect time to educate, coordinate and activate leaders in Puerto Rico, urgently propelling the electric grid re-construction, with build-back-better use of taxpayer moneys implementation of policy ACT 17,” said Jose Rossi, chairman of ICSE Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico’s ability to rebuild their economic well-being depends on rebuilding its energy system, commencing with its governance, indicated the ICSE. The island remains at grave risk of "complacency and mismanagement" - in addition to the next hurricane, earthquake, pandemic or heat wave. As a percentage of household income, local residents still pay four and a half times more than the U.S. mainland household average for a service that is more unstable and vulnerable than ever. At the same time, around half of local residents live below the federal poverty level.
