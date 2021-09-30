The Innovation and Public Policy Council convened by Foundation for Puerto Rico’s Innovation Center shared preliminary results of its first meeting with an attendance of over 60 multisectoral leaders, including community representatives, government, private sector, academia, nonprofit organizations and professional associations in order to foster cross-sectoral alliances to promote innovation as a strategy for economic development and future growth.
The multisectoral event conceptualized by Alexandra Lúgaro, executive director of the Innovation Center, helped to unify a wide range of resources and local stakeholders with international speakers from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and United States. These speakers, members of the respective innovation councils in their countries, shared best practices of their organizations regarding innovation and competitiveness with the audience.
Another highlight of the event was the presentation of findings related to Puerto Rico’s ranking report and how it benchmarks in comparison to 132 other countries participating in the Global Innovation Index. This study, the first of its kind, was commissioned to economist Mario Marazzi by the Innovation Center in order to have tangible data that allows for better analysis and prioritization.
The study applied the methodology of the Global Innovation Index to the case of Puerto Rico, with standardized parameters approved by the World Intellectual Property Organization. As explained by Lúgaro, the study was commissioned “with the goal of jumpstarting a self-evaluation of Puerto Rico using the same statistical indicators that are being used in the world to measure the capabilities and innovative activity of each country; thus, serving as an measurement instrument to gauge the effectiveness of the efforts currently underway.”
The study measures four important factors: Human Capital and Research, Business Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Products and Creativity, as well as the number of patent applications in Puerto Rico.
“We have witnessed that there is a genuine collective willingness within all sectors to sit down at the table, listen to data, set priorities and outline affirmative action plans. Now that we have developed this sense of community, we will have greater strength to push forth priorities in education, technological infrastructure, access to and exchange of information, best practices and the development of coherent strategies to face climate change from a multisectoral consensus,” she said.
The groups summarized key takeaways, including prioritizing Puerto Rico’s agenda as outlined by the Innovation Council, with a primary focus on education, data collection and analysis, as well as the retraining of human capital, development and access to technological infrastructure, the conservation of natural resources and the strategic confrontation of climate change.
The meeting also recognized several individuals and entities that have advanced projects in the areas of Technology Innovation and Education. The awardees included the Cunar 2 team from the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico that recently launched a satellite into space in collaboration with NASA. In addition, Ángela Medina a young student was recognized alongside teacher Juan Torres, for participating and earning awards in multiple innovation, technology and environmental science fairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.