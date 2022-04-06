What increases with education, persists within most occupations, and could be solved by cooperation between firms and governments? If you guessed the gender wage gap, you are correct. The wage gap between men and women continues to create inequities as it goes unchecked.
Based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 community survey report, Estudios Técnicos, Inc. (ETI), an economic advisory consulting firm, published an analysis of the gender wage gap in Puerto Rico. It was used to identify trends in income disparity accounting for occupation and educational level.
“The median wages by educational level highlights a salary discrepancy between men and women despite the fact that wages by educational level for both genders continue to increase as more schooling is achieved,” explained Lorena Franco, from ETI’s Economic Analysis and Policy Division.
The Gap: Education And Occupation
As the level of education progresses, the wage gap between men and women increases. Men who have some college education experience a median increase in wages of $10,630. For women, that increase is only $7,555. Men who continue on to earn a graduate degree will, on average, receive a pay increase of $14,156, while women will see an increase of $8,497.
“[Within] the top five occupations held by men, women earn more by $930. Usually, this is because they do try to close the gap [by paying] a premium to have women coming to these fields. However, when considering the top occupations where women are the majority in terms of numbers, men earn more by an average of $4,800,” Franco added, in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Considering all occupations, women’s salaries are lower than men’s by 6.3% on average, with the most significant discrepancies in salary existing for those in the legal, technological, and diagnostic treatment sectors.
For those who believe that the wage gap exists because women purposely choose lower-paying jobs, Franco says, “that isn’t necessarily true. There is a social issue here of making these options possible, making these fields attractive, and being more inclusive.”
The wage gap still persists even when women are in higher-paying jobs, in competitive fields, and in senior roles.
Societal roles burden women as well. Franco says there is evidence proving the existence of a ‘care penalty’ that works at a disadvantage to women. The ‘care penalty’ is a consequence of the pressure and expectations society has of women to sacrifice more of their time, and professional careers, to raise a family. Globally, their unpaid labor is worth $10.9 trillion, according to a 2020 analysis conducted by Oxfam.
Next Steps For Firms And Governments
The provision of equal parental leave to both men and women is necessary to lift the social burden of raising a family off women.
“There is a need for better policies [to] close and eliminate the gender and racial wage gap,” Franco affirmed. Such policies would, according to Franco, would include greater wage transparency, the collection of data at all levels to identify gaps, promoting education on the wage gap, and federal recording of data related to pertaining to gender, race, and ethnicity.
To continue closing the wage gap, policies must be put in place that will hold firms accountable. In 2020, New Zealand implemented a law, requiring all companies to receive a certificate that has them reveal salaries for both men and women, increasing transparency surrounding compensation.
“To have a very clear background on the wage gap, particularly in Puerto Rico, an exhaustive study should be done at the occupational level. Also, understanding roles outside of work - women in the home, it’s unpaid work. More studies should be done to identify where these gaps are at, and where there are penalties, utilizing as a reference the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) recommendations, and examples of what other countries have been doing around the world,” recommended Franco.
