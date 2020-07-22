Several industry leaders and economists denounced the governor’s stricter business limitations, announced in the midst of Puerto Rico’s financial reactivation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as detrimental to the island’s workers and economy.

Last week, Gov. Wanda Vázquez retracted business reopenings and ordered via Executive Order 2020-054 the closure of gyms, bars, “chinchorros” (small eating and drinking establishments), casinos, movie theaters, clubs, attraction parks and others that contribute to what she deemed “agglomerations” - or large gatherings of people - plus a dry law in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Monday, she announced the additional measure of closing down most businesses this Sunday, July 26, with the exception of gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants and drugstores, with an added ban on alcoholic beverage sales. The governor issued the latest orders amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Puerto Rico.

“It will be devastating for business owners. It will worsen unemployment. Many businesses that are operating now are evaluating their progress to determine if they can continue or not,” said Jorge Argüelles, president of the United Retailers Association (CUD by its Spanish acronym), which represents 5,000 members in 168 categories around the island.

Gyms in the Spotlight

Lourdes Amorós, vice president of HCOA Fitness Puerto Rico, stated that the governor’s decision is not “in harmony of the reality of our gyms.”

She affirmed that the company took rigorous measures to ensure the health protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)—an effort that required a $150,000 investment.

Apart from checking customer’s temperatures and ensuring a six-foot distance between visitors, the gyms also provided hand sanitizer and EPA-approved virucide bottles, set up acrylic sheets between certain equipment that could not meet physical distancing requirements and dedicated 10 minutes every hour for staff to disinfect various spaces.

Moreover, Amorós indicated that all gyms under the HCOA brand were inspected and approved by both OSHA and the P.R. Department of Sports and Recreation. As such, she opined that interagency communications in the central government is lacking because, “I’m sure that if there was [communication between them], they would not have closed us."

“Right now, when I get the report of how the traffic has been since we opened on June 16, compared to the same date for the same period of 2019, we are only at 30 percent of traffic. In other words, we have 70 percent of people who are not visiting us, precisely because there is fear and all those things that the government itself is responsible for spreading falsely… Gym closures are not justified and we hope that the governor and her workforce will retract the executive order,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, adding that exercise helps boost people’s immune systems and defenses against viruses. Amorós also assured that none of the gym chain’s members or employees had reported a positive COVID-19 case.

HCOA has 14 gyms across the island and roughly 25,000 members; plus, it generates an estimated 500 direct and indirect jobs. With the new restrictions in place until July 31, lest a future executive order expands the business ban, the company could only retain 70 employees islandwide while the vast majority were temporarily laid off.

Speaking on workers’ concerns, she stated, “when that news was released there was a lot of sadness because we have been working very hard. We barely returned to work after being closed for 90 days… There is a big concern [among staff], not only for their future but for their economic situation.”

The Case for Bars

Her concern was echoed by Francisco Carrasquillo, academic director at the Puerto Rico Bartenders Association (PRBA)—the only internationally recognized organization of its kind on the island.

“This will have a direct effect on the economy, especially in… one of the few areas of the economy that has remained in production [despite the recession],” he said.

Carrasquillo noted that bars had already struggled to retain employees prior to Executive Order 2020-054, saying that many workers have faced hour reductions, while others have had to file for unemployment to receive financial support.

“This puts us in a situation where many of us will be unemployed for two or three weeks [more]. As an educator, I can coordinate [work], but even so, our industry has been greatly affected,” he said, though he remarked that safeguarding public health takes precedence.

Likewise, Mayra Ramírez, marketing director at Caribbean Cinemas, also shared her surprise at the news. She stated that all movie theaters that were operating during the economic reactivation phase were following health measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“We were operating in only eight of the total 32 cinemas that we have in Puerto Rico… We received an unannounced visit [last week] from the Health Department staff to one of our cinemas, they found everything in order and we were satisfactorily evaluated. Customer traffic remained between 25 percent and 50 percent of the reduced capacity of the [cinema] rooms, strictly following the six-foot distance between the groups of seats and leaving a completely empty row between each row occupied. A considerable 40 percent of the customers were buying [numbered seats] online. That helped us minimize contact when paying,” Ramírez said.

Vázquez had announced the now-reverted economic reactivation phase from the Caribbean Cinemas establishment in Montehiedra's The Outlets last month.

Economists Opine

Meanwhile, economist Antonio Rosado lambasted the government’s new restrictions on businesses, stating that the private sector contributes to roughly 80 percent of the island’s gross domestic product (GDP). Like business owners and industry leaders have stated, he denounced that the act of some should not impact entire economic sectors.

“We cannot continue protecting the government against the interests of this sector that produce riches and revenues in Puerto Rico, which is the private sector, and that is what we are seeing all the time. None of this makes any sense or has any direction,” Rosado opined.

Along that line, economist Gustavo Vélez—founder of consultancy firm Inteligencia Económica—had previously warned that Puerto Rico could not withstand another economic closure and stated that the local government cannot be overly confident in federal fund flow.

After the governor announced limited operations next Sunday and warned of possibly enacting the same measure the following Sunday, Vélez took to Twitter and stated that when federal aid ends, Puerto Rico will sink to an “economic abyss.”

- Reporter Ileanexis Vera Rosado contributed to this story.