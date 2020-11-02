The conversion of a company to the cooperative model is an option both for businesses that are stable and for those that seek to stabilize themselves through a structure in which employees feel part of the company by becoming partners.
During the forum on Cooperative Alternative held last week by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC), Hilary Abell, international speaker and co-founder of Project Equity, indicated that it is “an opportunity for those who plan a succession plan and a good option for entrepreneurs. who have gone through different recessions in the past and do not want to face a new one or for workers who come from a business that closed and who have a business sense."
According to Abell, co-ops have shown growth in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland in recent years and offer advantages for both the owner and the employees who become part of the company and obtain part of the profits.
"Many business owners in this crisis are thinking about retiring, especially the baby boomers, but they want to leave a legacy in their business, so they think about selling or in the cooperative to give life to the company with the employees who were part of its success," she stated.
Among the advantages that Abell mentioned, she stressed that the employees obtain profits that are regularly distributed at the end of the year and that depend on the economic participation of each employee, as well as a possible participation in the Board of Directors, so they would have a voice and vote in company decisions.
"That they feel part of the company also brings a change of mentality and the employees begin to assume leadership positions, because they are partners and earn profits after they are calculated once a year. They perform better at their work," Abell added.
The contribution of employees is in proportion to their work in the company, which does not mean that they have to make a large investment. The benefit for the business owner is that they can maintain it and continue operating it through the cooperative model or, on the contrary, sell it by transforming it into a cooperative with the satisfaction that the company continues in the market.
"The owner can remain part of the team or leave a legacy, which in many cases means decades of work. There are studies from places like Spain, Italy, and the United States, which indicate that cooperatives give stability to the economy. It is an opportunity in Puerto Rico where there is a lot of movement in the savings and credit cooperatives and some of workers," she added.
As of June 30, 2020, according to data from the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Cooperatives of Puerto Rico (Cossec), Puerto Rico had 112 savings and credit co-ops. Over the past three years, credit union assets have increased over approximately $500 million. According to the most recent figures from the agency, loans have grown 4 percent, with $5.1 billion, and total assets of nearly $8.4 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.