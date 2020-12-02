The Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym) warned that enforcing a lockdown in the following days would have dire consequences on employment and the island's economy.

As previously reported, the Puerto Rico Department of Health issues a series of recommendations to Gov. Wanda Vázquez, which include more business restrictions, a longer curfew, and a total lockdown on Sundays. The governor is expected to announce any further limitations tomorrow, December 3, to Acdet's concern.

Acdet President Iván Báez affirmed that ensuring protocols in businesses is less complicated than in residential establishments or public or clandestine places, "where people agglomerate and which represent 68 percent of infections, according to data by the Department of Health."

Báez stated that the local economy "is in a grave situation," given that sales have not experienced substantial recovery, and he noted that these new limitations would be enforced "just as [businesses] are beginning to normalize hiring employees."

He underscored that every Sunday that was under lockdown –as part of the previous executive orders- significant losses were recorded and, in the case of employees, they stop accruing roughly $150 million in salaries.

The first executive order closed off economic sectors and general activities, with few exceptions, after the virus was detected on the island last March.

"We urge the Government to be very careful and to implement measures aimed at uncontrolled, high-risk areas," Báez said.

He asserted that economic sectors have duly enacted government-approved safety protocols to mitigate the risk of infection for customers and employees. "Closing off commerce is not the solution when contagion is seen in parties, family gatherings, and clandestine places," he added.

Báez cited statistics from epidemiologists to highlight that businesses have not been the focal point of spikes or infection. "We are already operating at 30-percent capacity; more closures will be the final lunge that will send more than 100,000 workers to their homes without sustenance, creating food and economic crises in addition to the health emergency by COVID-19," he warned.

He affirmed that the commercial sector will continue enforcing the required protocols. "As a matter of fact, according to the secretary of the [Department of Consumer Affairs], the Early-Bird sales flowed in orderly fashion and without agglomerations," he added.