Puerto Rico is a value-rich destination for international industry leaders. Participants in Forbe’s “Emerging Borders” event discussed the opportunities for growth offered by the island which is home to a burgeoning techno-renaissance, exemplary workforce, and generous tax incentives.
These three facets, described by event organizers as “a vital ecosystem primed to support businesses with favorable benefits and advantages”, are what organizations like Invest Puerto Rico use to promote foreign investment on the island.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of technology in daily life and business. With the increasing importance of cybersecurity, blockchain technology, and green/blue tech worldwide, Puerto Rico, some investors believe, is the ideal place to where leaders in these industries should relocate.
When suppliers located in Asia couldn’t meet the pandemic’s demand for the manufacturing and distribution of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products due to supply chain issues, Puerto Rico stepped in. This provided the island with an opportunity to fill the gap and emphasized the importance of its relationship with the US as well as its role as a link within the Caribbean and Latin America.
The island, panelist Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico recalled, “has the most aggressive incentives in the country.” The organization is focused on reaching out to companies around the globe with their campaign “Welcome home, game-changers”. They provide direct support in relocating, finding talent, and navigating systems such as the permit process and how to leverage the generous incentives the business will receive upon moving operations to Puerto Rico.
The Finance Sector
J. Robert Collins, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Mercantile Bank International, is an example of the type of business Invest PR wants to see on the island. He predicts that in the next five to ten years, the island will become an international hub for the financial services sectors, especially those related to the blockchain.
“At the time they created these incentive programs, there was very little like this going on in the world,” said Collins. With ‘creativity and thoughtfulness’ the government leveraged itself to become competitive for international investors, spurring what Collins called “a zeitgeist –a hub, if you will– of knowledge and information,” comparing it to the likes of Silicon Valley in the early 90s.
Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing
The island has a long legacy in the manufacturing of medical and pharmaceutical devices. Top international medical device manufacturing companies such as Medtronic, Abbott Medical Optics, and Coopervision, among others, operate out of Puerto Rico. According to the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, for its Spanish acronym), the industry has a total aggregate economic impact of $4.3 billion – 4.1% of its total GDP.
Additionally, Puerto Rico has over 50 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and is home to leading multinational pharmaceutical companies that manufacture two dozen types of pharmaceutical products. Combining direct, indirect, and induced jobs, the industry creates employment for 153,997 people and makes up 16.3% of the GDP.
Ricardo Zayas, COO of Ocyonbio, which provides companies with facilities to manufacture and develop pharmaceutical products, highlighted the importance of the Puerto Rican people as being one of the keys to success. “Puerto Rico is as sophisticated and resourceful as any other country around the world…the resilience of the people here and their commitment to their companies is unsurpassed,” said Zayas.
