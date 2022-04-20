Depending on which economist or accountant you ask, there has been four or five tax reforms enacted in Puerto Rico since 2006, which is also influenced by how these professionals define the term “tax reform.”
Invariably, all previous attempts to reform Puerto Rico’s Tax Code have fell short of their intended purpose because instead of considering the code as a whole, legislation focused on specific aspects of it, under the guise of promoting economic development. According to economist Sergio Marxuach, this incomplete and misnamed tax reforms have created “a complex web of tax rates layered on top of multiple credits, deductions, exclusions, and exemptions that in many cases are not justified.
In an effort to bring some order, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced last October the creation of an advisory group for the purpose of simplifying and improving the island’s tax system.
“Yes, the tax system must be reformed. The quarterly reports required to small business must be simplified even more… Since we are a part of the U.S. economy and we compete, mainly, with other states, we need to make the impact of taxes less than the states’,” Pierluisi then argued.
Fast-forward six months later, and Marxuach agrees, in principle, with the governor –albeit not for the same reasons– but at the same time gives a warning.
“It cannot be denied that a thorough tax reform is needed. Puerto Rico has a tax system that no one consciously would have built from the ground up. It is unduly burdensome to manage and enforce, it is inequitable…, it oftentimes encourages the inefficient allocation of resources, and it discourages certain kinds of economic activities,” Marxuach said. “Tax policy involves difficult trade-offs among various objectives, such as revenue generation, efficiency, simplicity and equity.”
In a paper published last November, business advisory firm Kevane Grant Thornton stated that “over the years, Puerto Rico has adopted ‘tax reforms’ that, instead of simplifying and facilitating doing business on the island, have made our tax system one of the most complicated and difficult in the region and perhaps in the world.” Furthermore, they argued that “past reforms have focused mostly on income tax and minimal changes, if any, to the rest of the tax burdens that businesses must satisfy (construction excise taxes, municipal contributions such as the inventory tax, etc.).”
What A Tax Reform Should Be
Now that the administration is in the process of formulating another tax reform –presumably before the governor’s term expires– Marxuach ventured to suggest a series of conditions any reform must meet to accomplish its purpose; to basically broaden the tax base and increase revenues.
Among his recommendations, Marxuach, who is the Policy Director and General Counsel for the Center for a New Economy (CNE), emphasized on the need to expand Puerto Rico’s tax base mainly by “eliminating some of those credits, deductions, exclusions, exemptions, and deferrals that have proliferated throughout the years.”
“This has been thoroughly studied for decades: include as little deductions as possible, check for their cost-benefit ratio, keep the positive ones and discard the others,” Marxuach said.
Citing from a document from the Fiscal Oversight Management Board (FOMB), dated December 2, 2021, Marxuach said that, as of fiscal year 2018, there were 424 tax expenditures in effect.
The economist recalled that in 2015 international tax and advisory firm KPMG completed a study on tax breaks granted to individuals and concluded that only a “minimal amount of all the taxpayers actually benefited from most of those preferences.”
“These preferences report little benefit and unnecessarily complicate the [tax] system,” Marxuach argued, before advocating they be repealed.
He did admit that arguments in favor of enacting these kinds of tax preferences are based on job creation and economic growth. “However, we have not seen a credible and thorough cost/benefit or return on investment analysis of each of these tax preferences,” he said.
“Given Puerto Rico’s recent poor economic performance, it is highly unlikely these tax preferences are generating the real economic benefits claimed by their proponents,” said Marxuach stopping short of specifically mentioning the controversial Acts 20, 22, and 60, and the benefits they provide to foreign investors establishing residence in Puerto Rico.
Again, citing from the FOMB document, Marxuach also recommended the tax system be simplified because its current complexity “hampers its administration, compliance and enforcement” and ultimately decreases revenue collection.
According to the CNE policy director, current tax preferences have an aggregate cost exceeding $24.4 billion, which is “roughly,” twice the Commonwealth’s general fund.
For the FOMB it is clear that “Puerto Rico is too far reliant on tax incentives as a tool for incentivizing development and the magnitude of incentives offered through the tax code is introducing heavy distortions and non-uniformity into the tax system and significantly contributes to the development of an unfriendly underlying tax regime.”
Another recommendation is the lowering of the marginal tax rates. Despite considering that such proposal would have the opposite of increasing revenues, Marxuach contends that recent studies confirm that high marginal tax rates move taxpayers to invest a significant amount of resources to “both legally avoid and unlawfully evade taxes.” On the other hand, lowering marginal tax rates tends to reduce the incentives for tax evasion and effectively lead to higher tax revenues, if the tax base is expanded –by repealing ineffective tax preferences.
Other recommendations and objectives of an effective tax reform are: making it comprehensive in order to avoid unintended effects and distortions produced by “partial, half-baked, or stop-gap reforms;” designing it to provide adequate financing for government operations; making it fairer and more equitable to the different sectors of society and upcoming generations; and introducing “green taxes” (taxing activities that are harmful to the environment).
Obstacles
For Marxuach, the lack of political will is the biggest hurdle any “effective” tax reform must overcome.
As an example, he mentioned the inventory tax, which has been considered the source of many of the problems Puerto Ricans had to face after Hurricane María and during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently, since the war in Europe broke.
“Business owners, shopkeepers only have inventories to last them just two weeks because they have to pay taxes for every can of beans they have in the warehouse. And that is the reason why, during emergency situations, we face scarcity of just about everything… food, building materials, medicines,” said Marxuach.
“Revenue from those taxes go to municipal coffers, and that is why legislation to repeal the inventory tax has never been introduced: to avoid confrontation with the mayors,” he added, pointing to the political conflict that would ensue between mayors, legislators and the administration.
Marxuach argues this situation clearly demonstrates the ultimate trade-off : how much is the country willing to give in exchange for a fair and equitable tax reform?
“Comprehensive tax reform involves multiple complicated trade-offs among revenue generation, efficiency, simplicity, and equity objectives. The art and the difficulty, of tax reform lies in achieving a reasonable balance among these considerations,” Marxuach concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.