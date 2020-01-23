During the International Tourism Fair, known as Fitur, which is being held in Madrid, Carla Campos, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), and Luis Gallego, the president of Iberia Airlines, have signed an agreement for promoting the island in the more than 100 destinations that the Spanish airline offers in Europe and Asia.
Gallego also announced that for 2020 the airline has scheduled an over 55 percent growth in its Puerto Rico route compared to 2019, and will provide more than 128,000 seats.
Since last October, Iberia has operated flights to and from Puerto Rico throughout the year, which in 2019 already represented a growth of nearly 28 percent compared to 2018.
In 2020, in addition to the flights already being operated throughout the year, Iberia will gradually increase its offer and during the month of July, it will offer daily flights between Madrid and San Juan. This increase in capacity means, at the same time, a substantial improvement in connectivity between Puerto Rico and the more than 100 cities that Iberia offers in Europe and Asia.
“We trust that our collaboration will be very fruitful. With the promotion of Puerto Rico, we are adding a very significant capacity increase that we hope will serve to increase demand. We have just celebrated 70 years of our first flight to Puerto Rico and we hope to continue flying to San Juan for many more years,” Gallego said.
The agreement reached between Iberia and the PRTC also includes different actions through Iberia's communication channels such as Ronda Iberia magazine, its social media profiles or through www.iberia.com.
In April 2019, Puerto Rico was featured in Ronda, Iberia’s on-board magazine that has more than 2 million monthly readers. That article featured 20 pages dedicated to the Caribbean island.
