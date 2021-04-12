Productos La Aguadillana, a local company recognized for its variety of meat products and sausage formats, recently completed a commercial alliance with Plaza Provision Company for the exclusive distribution of its products in the Puerto Rico retail market. The new agreement will allow it to expand the presence of the product line in the main points of sale around the Island, to make them more accessible to consumers.
For more than 60 years Productos La Aguadillana has been a leader in the manufacture of breaded meats, nuggets, stuffed breasts, turkey cutlets and fresh sausages. They currently have over 50 different products that are made in the town of Aguadilla, that also give the company its name.
"Our products are widely accepted by consumers in Puerto Rico for their excellent quality, their unique Creole flavor, and the ease of preparing them for consumption at any time," said Luis Álvarez, president of Productos La Aguadillana. “During the past year, impacted by the pandemic and given the increase in food consumption at home, more and more consumers discovered the versatility and convenience of our products, including the alternative of preparing them in the extremely popular air fryers. This made us aware of the need to expand the number of points of sale and the frequency of service to our brands to ensure their continuous availability to consumers,” he added.
The agreement also includes the line of flans made in Puerto Rico, Vaquita Dorada, whose distribution oversaw La Aguadillana.
"At Plaza Provision, we are grateful to have been selected to handle the sales and service arrangements for another great line of products made on the island. It is important for us to be a commercial partner of companies in the country and to make our infrastructure available to them, with more than 540 employees, over 280 of them in sales, four distribution centers and more than 100 years of service to the main food sales points in Puerto Rico,” said Angel Torres, president of Plaza Provision Company.
Plaza Provision is a Puerto Rican company founded in 1907 and is one of the main importers and distributors of food, home care, personal care and hardware products in Puerto Rico. At present, it represents several native manufacturing companies such as Indulac; La Finca Products (its Maga brand); Chef Piñeiro and El Isleño products; the Sultana de Borinquen Biscuits cookies; Yemi frozen products; and the line of fertilizers and manures, Tropical; among others.
This new commercial alliance represents a great opportunity for the growth of both companies. “Having such an important partner serving the market on the island will give us the time and resources to continue improving our efficiency and quality in production, to explore new products and packaging, as well as to support our growing export markets in the United States and other countries,” said Álvarez, who took the opportunity to thank the support and dedication of the more than 70 employees of Productos La Aguadillana during this past year of the pandemic.
