Invest Puerto Rico (InvestPR), the nonprofit entity with the mission of attracting capital investment to the island, announced the release of Impeller, an online platform that is designed to connect companies and investors with a variety of projects islandwide.
Rodrick Miller, CEO of InvestPR, detailed that Impeller diversifies Puerto Rico’s investment portfolio by showcasing a variety of projects from every municipality and region beyond the San Juan - Metro area. In addition, the website facilitates queries by identifying opportunities by economic sector or industry, as well as capital ranges. That is, this platform may be used by both small and large enterprises, with no minimum investment required. Furthermore, Impeller may be used to attract angel investors as well.
“With the ability to surpass the boundaries of traditional outbound and inbound deal sourcing and marketing, investors and issuers are better able to connect at scale, better leveraging opportunities with the most relevant industry pairing,” the CEO asserted.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked how this new website provides a solution to some of the problems that affect individuals and corporations that want to invest on the island. According to Miller, because of Puerto Rico’s robust incentives, “we have a lot of investors coming with money, but they didn’t necessarily have company intel, so they would come to us and say ‘what project can I invest my money in?’”
Impeller thus bridges investors with issuers by helping them identify value-added partnerships and strategic opportunities for investment. “The most powerful piece of this is that it’s a level of access to investors that local companies and projects historically haven’t had, and it’s a way for investors who are trying to understand the island to actually see what’s happening on the island,” Miller said.
From the investor’s perspective, Impeller provides a wide-ranging list of investment deals seeking recapitalization and economic growth for Puerto Rico. From the issuer’s perspective, Impeller helps companies increase awareness of their operational footprint among credible investors looking to close capital investment transactions on the island.
Opportunity sectors available on Impeller run the spectrum from healthcare and tech to clean energy, visitor economies and commercial real estate. The tool’s intuitive interface can provide a wealth of information about issuers, including financials, company background, executive leadership, performance, needs and more.
Brian Bourgerie, Enterprise manager at InvestPR, informed that the three categories that have generated the most interest thus far are early-stage ventures, Opportunity Zones, and renewable and alternative energy sources. However, “there are at least a couple dozen investors interested in every category,” he said.
Bourgerie reported that 286 “unique” individuals have registered on the website so far. These represent more than 100 individual investors, over 30 institutional investors, and more than 50 people who have created accounts to find projects.
Impeller is free to use for investors, while those who want to raise capital are charged a simple listing fee that can range between $500 and $2,000. “The fee to post a project on Impeller varies according to the size of the project and investment projections. The fees, re-invested in the operation and management of Impeller, are tax deductible donations to Invest Puerto Rico, which is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization,” InvestPR explained in a missive.
One-of-a-kind Website
As for what sets Impeller apart from similar tools in other markets, Miller said “this is the first economic development organization, based on our research, that has this kind of platform. So, I don’t know of any other destinations that have this.”
He added that “this is important for InvestPR because there are pretty much two main metrics for us, which are jobs - how many jobs are created in the market - and how much private investment comes to the market. This is one of the things that’s going to shoot the private investment figures in Puerto Rico by a lot because companies or investors are coming, and they say ‘we got money but we don’t know how to find the deals’… This should help Puerto Rico be an easier place to invest those dollars.”
The platform was designed by WealthBlok.AI, but it is managed and maintained internally by InvestPR. The platform’s creation and its initial promotion cost $55,000. “The development and ongoing maintenance costs are being covered by the sign-up donations from project issuers,” the nonprofit said in a statement to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Impeller can be accessed directly on impeller.investpr.org, or through the official website of InvestPR.
