The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had an adverse effect on the legal profession, with an alarming number of lawyers in practice reporting reduced salaries and projecting a generally negative outlook for the profession within the next five years.
These findings were published in a study on the Legal Services market in Puerto Rico, conducted by Microjuris.com and Estudios Técnicos, in which 650 lawyers were surveyed.
Like many other professions, the majority of lawyers were able to exercise their practice throughout the coronavirus pandemic in Puerto Rico, given that this sector was allowed to continue working despite the restrictive executive orders enforced by the past administration to mitigate the spread of the virus. In fact, 98.6 percent of participants affirmed that they were able to work throughout the restrictions.
However, 59.3 percent reported lower earnings and/or fewer hours working as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis. These numbers reflect global trends of wage drops, such as in the United Kingdom, where The Law Society projected that lawyers will experience a salary decrease of between 10 percent and 20 percent, or the U.S. mainland, where litigators and lawyers working on contingency cases have seen reduced hours because of closed courts and canceled trials.
Moreover, the participants were asked to describe on a scale of one to 10 how they perceived the impact of business restrictions and/or closures due to the pandemic on the legal services market, with the majority (21.8 percent) choosing “8,” representing a negative impact. “The degree of seriousness perceived in regard to [COVID-19] is higher than the perceived [impact] of Hurricane Maria,” the report claimed.
Likewise, most lawyers believe that the condition of the legal services market will be deteriorated in the next five years. Specifically, 45.1 percent said it will be worse, 33.5 percent said it will remain the same, and only 21.4 percent said it will improve.
As for which changes were perceived in the legal services market in Puerto Rico as a result of the pandemic, participants listed: shift to remote work (35.7 percent), fewer clients (30.6 percent), closed courts (17.8 percent), slow judicial processes (10.1 percent), clients’ financial hardships (10.1 percent), closed government agencies (8.7 percent), virtual hearings (6.3 percent), limited communication with clients (4.1 percent), communicating with clients through social platforms (3.1 percent), people scared to get infected (2.4 percent), difficulty communicating with clients (2.4 percent) and a decrease in notary cases (2.2 percent).
Philip L. Harris, of the American Bar Association, stated that “there is no question that clients will look for lower-cost providers to meet their needs in lucrative areas such as internal investigations, compliance and defense work. But more than that will change. Out of necessity, the pandemic will result in the transformation of law offices and legal departments. Those that refuse to change will be at a risk to fail. With lower revenues and clients in distress, law offices and legal departments will need to reduce expenses dramatically and on a sustainable basis.”
Despite these challenges, 72.8 percent of those surveyed said they were “satisfied” with their work and 27.8 percent said they were “very satisfied.” Meanwhile, 17.4 percent said they were neither satisfied or unsatisfied, 7.0 percent they were “unsatisfied” and 2.8 percent reported feeling “very unsatisfied.”
