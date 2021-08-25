LUMA Energy is disputing the primary findings of a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) that found “delays, damages and poor service” during the first two months of LUMA’s operations in charge of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid.
Since the June 1 takeover, Puerto Ricans have experienced significant problems as a result of LUMA’s implementation of its electric transmission and distribution services. The issues include longer service restoration times, voltage fluctuations and poor customer service, according to the IEEFA.
“Puerto Ricans have experienced significant problems with the implementation of the contract, including longer service restoration times, voltage fluctuations and poor customer service. High-level government officials have acknowledged that service has worsened under LUMA, which already has been paid almost $180 million,” according to the August 2021 IEEFA report authored by Cathy Kunkel and Tom Sanzillo.
“Incorrect. The transmission and distribution system remains fragile and deteriorating at a rate of 20 percent per year due to lack of maintenance,” LUMA said in a written statement to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“LUMA is focused on stopping the deterioration by attending to the needs of the system and making decisions based on accurate data. LUMA is a customer-focused company and offers multiple ways to get service, including new channels like the Mi LUMA mobile app, which has been downloaded by more than 250,000 users. In this initial stage, LUMA has received a high volume of calls, which reached 100,000 calls in a week,”the company said.
According to the IEEFA, LUMA’s problems stem from its shortage of experienced employees. “It has hired fewer than 30 percent of the former Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) workers. LUMA has been trying to operate the system with about 60 percent of the number of PREPA employees who did the same work,” stated the report.
Incorrect again, LUMA said. “LUMA has the necessary workers and equipment to meet the needs of the system. About half of LUMA’s workforce is made up of former PREPA employees, who had priority in the hiring process over external candidates.”
Another finding by the IEEFA is that LUMA has refused to provide information requested by the Puerto Rico Legislature, and no oversight documents related to LUMA’s performance in the last two months have been made public.
“This matter is before the consideration of the judiciary and LUMA does not comment on active cases before the courts,” LUMA said in response.
Finally, implementation problems can be directly traced to flaws in the LUMA contract, including its treatment of PREPA’s workforce and its weak oversight provisions, charged the IEEFA.
“This is incorrect. The contract passed the scrutiny of the government of Puerto Rico and all the entities that represented it in the contracting process. In addition, [the contract] had the endorsement of the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico and the federal court of the District of Puerto Rico, where the Title III [bankruptcy] case of PREPA is heard,” LUMA said.
“Regarding the supervision of the contract, the Public-Private Partnerships Authority administers it on a daily basis, and the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau is the regulator that approves the annual budget and LUMA’s performance,” the company added.
“You want to be fair and give LUMA time to improve a very bad situation. But it is not too early to see a weak recruitment effort and poor customer service,” said Kunkel, an IEEFA energy finance analyst. “The problems experienced by the people of Puerto Rico over the last couple of months point to fundamental flaws in the contract that need to be resolved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.