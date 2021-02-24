The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many of the island’s artisans and plastic artists. As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Daniel Rosa, the president of the Puerto Rico Artisans Federation, revealed last month that only 45 percent of entrepreneurs in this sector were able to receive the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) of $600 a week.
The government’s restrictions in continuous executive orders addressing the coronavirus outbreak have severely limited tourism and public events, which for many artists represent their primary livelihood.
In its ongoing commitment to support this sector, the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) announced that it will hold monthly fairs at the Ballajá area of Old San Juan, where plastic artists and artisans will be able to exhibit and sell their works while adhering to health protocols.
The Ballajá Market will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and going forward, will become a permanent feature on the last Sunday of every month. The initiative stems from the success of the ICP’s Christmas market in December 2020 and the reenvisioned San Sebastián Street Festival in January.
“We had been contemplating the idea of being able to create a fixed market in the Barrio Ballajá area for some time. We understood that it was necessary to have a constant offer... that the public could enjoy and for people to know that they can attend the Barrio Ballajá and have a wide cultural offer. That, added now to what has been happening in the pandemic and the cancellation of all the different face-to-face events, made it an urgent matter,” said Jessabet Vivas, director of the Popular Arts program at the Institute.
According to Vivas, the artists who have participated in the previous markets provided positive feedback and remarked on the urgency of hosting more events that can boost this economic sector. She said that “again and again there were also many people from the public who approached us to say ‘well, we love this, but we would like to have more,’ because many times people... do not know what the offer is,” thus reinforcing the idea of establishing a permanent cultural fixture.
The Ballajá Market will follow the same logistics as its predecessors throughout the pandemic. The participating artists will establish their own tents in Ballajá’s plazas with at least six feet between each other to ensure social distancing. Roughly 70 artisans and multiple other plastic artists will exhibit their works in the first edition.
To provide a diverse offer, the ICP will ensure that multiple art forms are represented, such as goldsmithing, woodcarving, painting, sculptures, textiles and more. In addition, the selection of artists will rotate in each event to assist as many of these entrepreneurs as possible.
“We open a call where we let the artist know all kinds of valuable information about how to prepare to participate in the event, from what type of tent should they take, how they should have their sales systems prepared - either by ATH Móvil or some other payment method - the entire exposure protocol against the coronavirus, and we always attend to any particular query that the artist may have because plastic artists generally have very different assemblies,” said María del Mar Caragol, director of the ICP’s Plastic Arts program.
Artisans App a Win
Moreover, the Institute’s ArtesaníasICP mobile app, which connects users with a string of artists and cultural trivia, has been reportedly well-received. The app was released earlier this year to provide another sales mechanism for artists, so even those who are still pending or unable to participate in the markets can establish their presence and gain customers.
“We have received a lot of comments from people who are happy to have, on the one hand, an opportunity to have direct communication with artisans, and also from artisans to have a tool to tell their clientele that they are there. They have a new platform through which people can find them,” Vivas affirmed.
