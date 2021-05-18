As part of the work agenda of the Puerto Rico delegation during its participation in the International Tourism Fair (ITF) in Madrid, Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), and Javier Sánchez Pietro, president of the Iberia airline, announced today the restart of flights between the cities of Madrid and San Juan with three weekly frequencies throughout the year, starting next July 2.
Both officials signed an agreement to promote Puerto Rico as a tourist destination in the more than 90 destinations that the Spanish airline offers in Europe.
The agreement between Iberia and the PRTC includes a collaborative strategy of both organizations together with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) and Discover Puerto Rico (DPR). It includes the promotion of Puerto Rico in all the airline's communication channels, such as videos and articles in the entertainment system, its Ronda magazine, social networks and website, among others.
"We thank Iberia for its commitment and for continuing to bet on Puerto Rico as a diverse world-class destination in a region as competitive as the Caribbean," Mercado said.
As informed, there will be three direct flights every week of the year, totaling 44,928 available seats with an estimated economic impact of more than $8.5 million.
"In addition to this injection into the local economy, the arrival of these flights will generate jobs and economic activity in sectors such as inns, restaurants, tour operators, carriers and many other businesses that provide services to our visitors, creating a considerable indirect economic impact," Mercado added.
Coinciding with the restart of operations on the island, on July 5, Iberia will celebrate 72 years flying to Puerto Rico.
"We trust that our collaboration will be very fruitful. It is an immense joy to recover our operation with Puerto Rico and gradually return to our usual flight schedule. In addition, there are two reasons to celebrate because on July 5 we will celebrate 72 years of our first flight -operated with a Douglas DC-4- and which was described as a complete success from the first moment and, of course, we hope to have many more [anniversaries]," Sánchez-Prieto stated.
Moreover, Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, said that “Iberia's return to Puerto Rico represents the reestablishment of Puerto Rico's connection with Europe for the first time since the pandemic. This route is also one of the most important direct connections from San Juan to Europe."
According to Mercado, the increase in flights from key markets in the continental and international United States to all Puerto Rico airports is a vital element within the strategies that the Government of Puerto Rico is implementing through the PRTC to promote the recovery and development of the tourism industry.
"The direct route between Madrid and San Juan is an important connecting bridge between Puerto Rico and Europe, so the resumption of Iberia flights represents a great step in the reestablishment of air access on the Island. This also gives us an excellent opportunity to increase tourism activity in all regions, given the fact that both the tropical climate and the cultural heritage that distinguishes Puerto Rico in the Caribbean are extremely attractive to European tourists. It should be noted that... we continue to implement, together with our industry partners, strict health and safety protocols to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and offer all our residents and visitors a safe destination," he added.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iberia has implemented and reinforced all the safety, hygiene and prevention measures recommended by the authorities, throughout the travel experience customers. The strategy has placed it among the 10 safest airlines in the world against COVID, according to the Safe Travel Barometer, and it earned a Skytrax four-star rating as a safe airline against COVID-19.
Iberia will be operating the Madrid-San Juan route on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using Airbus A330-200 aircraft, with capacity for 288 passengers, 19 in Business class and 269 in Economy. For information about flight itineraries and reservations visit www.iberia.com.
