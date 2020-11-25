Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy informed on Wednesday that IBD Energy (IBD) was hired to develop a and operate a multiuser renewable energy microgrid in Roosevelt Roads, the first of its kind in the region.
The announcements comes two years after the Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority, an extension of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), began accepting proposals for energy generation and distribution with aims foster economic growth in the island's eastern region.
According to Laboy, the 20-year contract grants IBD "the rights to develop and operate an intelligent microgrid for renewable energy using the distribution lines and electrical infrastructure owned by the Roosevelt Roads Authority and for the development of electricity generation projects. for sale to users at competitive costs below the rates of the Electric Power Authority (Prepa)."
The initial investment is estimated at $20 million and will generate 65 jobs, Laboy said. "Under the microgrid management agreement and subject to local and federal approval, the microgrid could begin operations within a year," he added.
Once operational, the project will provide resilient and renewable energy to all current and future users/tenants of the former naval base. The development and operations of the microgrid will renew interest and attract investment to Roosevelt Roads, one of Puerto Rico's largest assets.
Ernest Jacob, general director of Operations at IBD Energy, LLC, the project's manager since May 2018, said that the microgrid development at Roosevelt Roads will be considered "one of the most sophisticated in the region."
"It will incorporate the management of energy services for multiple users/tenants, smart pricing systems, and a combination of distributed energy sources that will include solar, energy storage, charging capacity for electric vehicles, among others. IBD Energy is proud to be part of the first and main energy microgrid in Puerto Rico. Our commitment is to provide Roosevelt Roads lessees with an efficient and secure supply of reliable, robust, and cost-competitive renewable energy," Jacob affirmed.
The executive director of the Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority, Ian Carlo Serna, explained that this investment on critical infrastructure contributes added value to major projects in the zone; such as, for example, the construction of The Loop -a tourism destination-, the Link Activ call center, the terminal of the Maritime Transportation Authority, the development of an assisted housing project and the industrial park, as well as others that would contribute to the eastern part of the island.
"We currently have 15 projects under development for a total $450 million in investments with the commitment to create 3,650 jobs," Carlo Serna said.
Moreover, Laboy underscored that the development of the renewable energy microgrid complies with the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act, which establishes the need to create a Renewable Energy Portfolio to achieve a minimum of 40 percent energy renewable on or before 2025; 60 percent on or before 2040; and 100 percent in or before 2050. This essential project joins others in development to achieve these long-term goals, the secretary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.