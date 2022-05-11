The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, often referred to by its acronym HUD, has charged Puerto Rico property owners and a real estate agent with discriminating against a person with disabilities. They allegedly refused to rent to a person with disabilities because she uses a service animal.
“Service animals allow people with disabilities to perform life’s daily activities and maintain their independence,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD Principal Assistant Deputy Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.
The woman who tried to rent the apartment is legally blind and uses a guide dog as a service animal, which she explained during a tour of the unit. In response, the real estate agent told her that the building does not accept pets because of their policy. Despite explaining to the agent and building’s owner that refusing to permit a service animal is grounds for a lawsuit, the woman was denied housing.
Service Animal vs. Emotional Support Animal
A service animal, defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) website, is “a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. The task(s) performed by the dog must be directly related to the person’s disability.” Under this definition, a guide dog for the legally blind qualifies as a service animal.
An establishment can ask the dog’s handler only two questions: is the service animal required because of a disability? What work or task has it been trained to perform?
On the other hand, emotional support, therapy, or companion animals are not considered service animals under the ADA. Although some states or local governments have differing policies allowing emotional support animals into various spaces, it is not part of federal law.
Housing Protections
“Housing providers are required to allow people with disabilities the use of service animals that they need to fully enjoy their housing. HUD is committed to vigorously enforcing the Fair Housing Act to protect the rights of individuals with disabilities,” commented Damon Smith, HUD General Counsel.
The Fair Housing Act makes it illegal to discriminate based on disability. Refusing to make reasonable accommodations to allow a person with disabilities to use and enjoy housing is discrimination. In this case, the building’s owner and manager should have waived the “no pet” policy for service animals.
Despite numerous attempts to contact them, the Puerto Rico Association of Realtors declined to comment on the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.