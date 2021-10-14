Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman visited Puerto Rico this week to tour the island’s disaster recovery efforts and underscore HUD’s commitment under the Biden-Harris Administration to support their recovery and renewal.
Todman met with the teams implementing HUD Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds on recovery projects and saw progress being made toward their Action Plan goals.
Todman was joined by Housing Secretary William Rodríguez, Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón, and Caguas Mayor William Miranda Torres. She also met with Governor Pedro Pierluisi at La Fortaleza.
Her visit to Puerto Rico included tours of homes being rehabilitated or reconstructed through the CDBG-DR-funded Home Repair, Reconstruction, or Relocation (R3) program; San Juan’s Bike Stop, which received a Small Business Financing Program grant for $50,000 in CDBG-DR recovery funds; and De Diego Village, an affordable and multifamily housing complex in San Juan, and Jose Gautier Benitez, a multifamily and elderly housing development in Caguas. Todman also hold private conversations with residents.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration and the leadership of Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, HUD is taking meaningful action to reset its relationship with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and to address ongoing recovery and resilience needs. This includes obligating long-awaited disaster recovery funds and removing onerous restrictions placed on the grants, such as incremental grant obligations and Federal Financial Monitor review.
HUD has also integrated climate mitigation and climate adaptation throughout CDBG-DR program requirements to build back better and address the climate crisis, with a focus on recovery outcomes and building resilience.
