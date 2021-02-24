Puerto Rico's Public Housing Administration has received a grant of more than $155.7 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for capital investments.
The U.S. Virgin Islands received more than $10.3 million.
Nationwide, HUD is awarding more than $2.7 billion for this endeavor.
The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures, said HUD in a statement.
For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the Capital Fund grants.
