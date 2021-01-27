HUB International Puerto Rico’s recent acquisition of certain assets of Christiansen Insurance Group LLC will bolster the two companies’ outreach and customer service, the presidents of these companies told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

“For us, it brings an area of expertise that we did not have; the area of medical plans, as well as the area of construction. That is an important part. The other thing is that it gives us access to Hub International’s resources in the United States,” said Ralph Christiansen, president of Christiansen Insurance Group. “This brings many benefits for clients and prospects in doing business with us due to the technical expertise in the insurance area and the service we can provide, which are beyond what other brokers in the market can provide.”

Antonio Casellas, president & CEO of Hub’s subsidiary in Puerto Rico, explained that the parent company is the sixth-largest broker in the world, which “gives us plenty of resources to cater to our clients that a local broker cannot necessarily do.”

Although the investment for this acquisition remains undisclosed, Casellas revealed that the companies will have shared revenues of roughly $28 million. Of these, Hub PR is bringing $23 million and Christiansen Insurance Group $5 million.

“Our business is measured in commissions… We would be handling about $340 million in premiums. In that sense, we are clear that it makes us no. 1 in Puerto Rico,” he asserted.

Christiansen said that this deal had been in the making since February 2020, when he was approached by Casellas, a longtime partner and colleague. According to him, the companies share a philosophy to “do what’s best for our clients,” and their combined expertise would develop “synergies” for the parties involved.

In addition to placing “clients first,” Casellas affirmed that the philosophy of both entities is to offer the most possible added-value services of products such as risk management, “and things that not necessarily all brokers offer in Puerto Rico.

“We are really excited and ecstatic over the acquisition and here we are in the integration process… and also trying to reinsert ourselves to the offices after working remotely; we are gradually trying to return to normal,” he added.

Plans for 2021

Asked about their plans for this year, Casellas said that Hub and Christiansen Insurance Group will seek to continue expanding and diversifying its offer in Puerto Rico. Among the industries where they will continue to grow is the Restaurant & Hospitality sector.

“It’s an industry that we both know very well and in which we have many clients,” he said, adding that they expect a steady comeback in this sector from the financial damage caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Likewise, Christiansen pointed to renewable energy as a sector that could take off during this political term and on which they want to focus for growth.

Meanwhile, Casellas reported that the company will boost its digital platforms so that clients can access their policies without a mediator. This service is currently available for Hub’s cancer policies. “That is going to expand little by little, unlike other products, but there are investments, and it was a significant investment,” he stated.

Local Insurance Market ‘Solid’

Along that line, Christiansen said the local insurance market will likely see a push to adopt more digital platforms or tools in the Human Resources department to manage employee benefits, such as healthcare.

Although he acknowledged that the industry is currently lacking in technology compared to that in the U.S. mainland, Christiansen opined that it remains “solid” thanks in part to the high level of competitiveness in the island, which allows for dynamism and recovery.

“[Hurricane] Maria and the pandemic have caused a negative impact on the economy, but the industry remains solid. There have been improvements in premium costs. Puerto Rico’s industry is highly dynamic; it has overcome the pandemic and the hurricane, and I see it as very solid,” he assured.

Moreover, he noted that while property risk-management premiums skyrocketed after the high-end Category 4 hurricane devastated the island in September 2017, this sector has since been stabilized, whereas rising costs are being observed in the mainland now. “So, we already beat the curve and we are improving it,” Christiansen stated.