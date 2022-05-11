The crypto market has been in the doldrums lately. In Europe, the number of crypto app installations was down by almost 20% in the first quarter of 2022, a reflection of the market overall. Before 2021, these apps were fairly uncommon throughout Europe, but they were mass-adapted by European crypto enthusiasts that year.
So, what is going on in the cryptocurrency market?
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL spoke with David Johnston, Chief Operation Officer at DLTx, to hear more about cryptocurrency market trends, tips for the curious, and Puerto Rico’s contributions to its development.
Analyzing the current crypto plunge, Johnston said, “I’ve been in the industry full time since 2012, I’ve been through three market cycles - 2013, 2017, 2021. In that period, adoption went from a few hundred thousand users to 150 million people. The metric that matters is global adoption.”
Every four years or so, the cryptocurrency market goes through a correction of about 50%. In a market like the one we’re seeing now - a bear market - the value decreases by half, but with each cycle, the industry has grown so much that the new lows are much higher than the last highs.
The global market value of digital assets was around a few trillion dollars back in November. Since then, it’s decreased substantially. Regardless, it’s still early days for the industry. “If it’s the internet, it’s 1997 in terms of adoption,” Johnston explained where we are in the development of cryptocurrency usage and DeFi (decentralized finance) development.
“If you look at the Dot-com boom and bust and only looked at the stocks, you would’ve thought it was going away, [but] user numbers and connected devices never stopped growing, regardless of the stock market,” he continued, “Anything with finance, banking - [these are] industries that are being disrupted by crypto.”
A Beginner’s Approach to Investing in Crypto
When asked how everyday people - those who aren’t deeply involved in finance, banking, nor crypto or blockchain technologies - can get involved in the rapidly expanding industry, Johnston recommended that most people shouldn’t try to become day-traders.
Investors should buy and hold using dollar-cost averaging - an investment strategy where the investor splits the total amount to be invested into periodic purchases of the desired asset. By doing this, they can reduce the impact of the potential volatility of the overall purchase.
“Buy a little every week, and build a position. Emphasize the blue chips - Bitcoin, Ethereum - the large established players. Treat it like a savings account, not money you need tomorrow. In five years, do you think more people will be using internet money? If you answer yes, give it a try. Keep focused on the fundamentals,” Johnston advised, “Don’t buy anything you wouldn’t hold for the next five years.”
Puerto Rico, A Crypto Island?
Johnston’s business, DLTx, is a publicly traded technology company based in Norway with an office in San Juan. They produce revenues on blockchains, a process that doesn’t closely follow the day-to-day fluctuations in crypto values.
He’s also one of the founding sponsors of the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA). About one year ago, Johnston and his family moved down to Puerto Rico, attracted by the business opportunities and growing technology community. With states like New York and California implementing restrictive policies for crypto investors and startups, Puerto Rico has an opportunity to position itself as a hub and even reverse the brain drain it’s been suffering over the past decade.
“I literally get a call every few days from a friend moving to Puerto Rico,” he said of the influx of Americans moving to the island. He believes that Puerto Rico is well-positioned to become a technology hub, especially within the crypto space. “I think PR is big enough, it’s about the same size as Austin, Texas. It has all the elements, the government has been super helpful. [There’s been] an influx of entrepreneurs and young technologists,” Johnston described.
Act 60 and its recipients can be a sensitive subject for many, who claim that the tax incentives exploit the island and bring little value. To this Johnston replied, “Well I think it’s a misconception, trust me we’re still paying plenty in taxes. What I would love to see is the program expanded into an ‘Act 60 for Everyone’. I don’t think there should be a difference. It would be great if everyone here would be able to benefit.”
“I think it’s important for people to understand that a lot of this is being built by families,” said Johnston, who moved down with his wife, kids, and parents, “I think the demographics have changed. Young, hungry families, entrepreneurs, and people moving down to build a life. We’re here for the long term, We love this place, and we want to see it get better and better. We’re investing our time, money, and effort to see it happen.”
