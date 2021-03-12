Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez today awarded the first three grants under the CDBG-DR Re-Grow program, which seeks to develop greater agricultural capacity and supply resources to meet the needs created by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The grant will inject a total of $339,000 into the economy of the municipalities of Orocovis, Florida and Aguada. The first grants were awarded to Empresas Agrícolas El Paraíso, Pajonal Dairy, and Emilio Hernández Ríos.
"Through the Re-Grow program, we promote and increase food security throughout the island. The program will allow us to improve and expand agricultural production by linking it with economic revitalization and sustainable development activities. This is a great promise for Puerto Rico and we are very pleased to see this program underway," the secretary said in a missive.
The official added that “as a subrecipient, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust is available to support applicants in the administrative process, so we invite them to take advantage of the opportunity to revitalize their agricultural production through this incentive under the CDBG-DR funds. We will continue our efforts so that more farmers can have access to this subsidy."
This allocation will be mainly for the acquisition of mobile equipment, such as refrigerated trucks, heavy equipment, mixers, gates, and irrigation material. With these teams, farms will be able to expand their agricultural operations and take their businesses to the next level.
The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust is the subrecipient and administrator of Re-Grow Puerto Rico, through which grants and technical assistance are provided to eligible applicant entities.
The Trust's CEO, Lucy Crespo, stated that “since the Department of Housing appointed the Science Trust as a sub-recipient of the Re-Grow Puerto Rico Program, our staff has worked tirelessly in the development of infrastructure to support the program, providing guidance on this great opportunity for members of the agricultural segment; and facilitating and streamlining the application process hand in hand with them."
Likewise, Crespo added that “by delivering these first grants today, it is gratifying to see that we are making a difference in the economic development of this industry by helping to meet its needs that greatly advance Puerto Rico's firm step towards food security and economic recovery."
Empresas Agrícolas El Paraíso, in Orocovis, has been in operation for five years and is dedicated to the cultivation of lettuce and coriander. Its products are delivered to distributors who in turn serve local supermarkets and restaurants. The company also takes its product to the School Cafeteria Program of the Department of Education.
Meanwhile, Pajonal Dairy, located in the municipality of Florida, produces Grade A milk for the dairy industry in Puerto Rico and its product is distributed to all residents of the island.
Moreover, the Emilio Hernández Ríos farm in Aguada is dedicated to the development of farinaceous items, vegetables, fruits, and aquaculture in the production of tilapia, shrimp, and 'basa.' The farm has an irrigation system that allows the development of sowing throughout the year. This project supplies supermarkets and restaurants in the western region.
The Re-Grow Program focuses on small and medium-sized farms, agribusinesses, and non-governmental organizations involved in sustainable agricultural activities that were affected by the 2017 hurricanes.
Grant amounts range from $25,000 to $150,000. The grants awarded will be determined based on the information submitted in the application and will be further refined through the evaluation process.
Through the grant from CDBG-DR funds, the Housing Department addresses the unmet economic development needs in Puerto Rico to encourage long-term sustainable revitalization in all industries and sectors through a set of economic development programs.
Some eligible costs under Re-Grow grants are for agricultural infrastructure; agricultural equipment and tools; production supplies; production transport and harvest vehicles; or land, which must be purchased or secured by long-term agricultural lease. The grants will also provide technical assistance to recipients.
