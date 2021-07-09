Discover Puerto Rico, the island's destination marketing organization (DMO), reported on Friday that the revenue per available room (RevPAR) in hotels set a new record in June.
In a brief, the entity attributed last month's gains to higher hotel occupancy and room rates.
Specifically, Puerto Rico's hotel RevPAR of $216 was 145 percent higher than the U.S. average. "This is also 48 percent higher than the previous high for a June in Puerto Rico which came in 2018 when a significant portion of the hotel demand was driven by hurricane relief and recovery efforts," the DMO wrote.
Moreover, the RevPAR for June 2021 was the highest of any monthly record. In January 2015, the hotel RevPAR reached $198, while last June was the first month ever for local hotels to record a RevPAR above $200.
Future booking data indicates that local hotels will continue to book well ahead of 2019’s record-setting visitation pace through September this year. However, the pace slows considerably in the latter part of 2021, and the first quarter of 2022 is booking below the same pace from two years ago.
"This booking behavior is aligned with the latest Travel Sentiment Study from Longwoods International. The June 29, 2021 report shows that though more consumers are planning travel, much of the increase has come from those deciding to travel in a very short timeframe. There is very little long-term travel planning happening, with only 17 percent having a trip planned for six months or beyond," the entity clarified.
Regarding air travel, the DMO observed that there have been "significant increases" in the booking pace over 2019, with added capacity reported for December. All in all, there has been a 20-percent increase in domestic markets, which bot only includes travel from the New York City and Orlando markets, but also in markets such as Chicago and Boston, with capacity increasing 73 percent and 47 percent, respectively.
"In addition, new service from Austin, Buffalo, and St. Louis is set to begin in the fourth quarter," Discover Puerto Rico highlighted.
Concern Over Delta Strain
Despite this, the DMO acknowledged concerns about COVID-19 in international markets, particularly with the spread of new variants, such as the Delta strain. In fact, seat capacity outside of U.S. markets has declined 16 percent from 2019.
Regarding the Delta variant, Discover Puerto Rico noted: "the New York Times reports that the number of new cases as of July 8 increased 38 percent from two weeks prior. With this, Destination Analysts’ Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index research from June 29, 2021 shows a significant increase in consumers’ expectations that the virus will get worse in the next month."
Still, throughout the week, both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson reiterated that their respective COVID-19 jabs are effective against the Delta variant.
