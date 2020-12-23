The historic zone of Old San Juan, famous for its Spanish architecture, cobblestone streets and El Morro, will soon see four new hotels in 2021.
First up is the Palacio Provincial Hotel, located in front of Plaza de Armas, which is holding its preview this week. The historic building, which has been meticulously restored, originally housed the Provincial Council of Spain (Diputación Provincial de España) in Puerto Rico. The new hotel has 43 rooms, an open-air restaurant, event hall, a library and a rooftop terrace with an infinity pool, Jacuzzi and a bar — with views of the Bay of San Juan and the colonial city.
The Palacio Provincial involves an investment of about $12 million in local capital and the creation of around 50 permanent jobs.
“We are committed to preserving and enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of Puerto Rico and Old San Juan, and their economic and touristic development. Our trajectory has been guided by this commitment to El Convento, La Concha Resort and Condado Vanderbilt hotels, located in historic buildings of great cultural value, which are joined now by the Hotel Palacio Provincial,” said Arnold Benus, representative of the local group of owners. International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE), led by seasoned hotelier Hugh Andrews, will manage the hotel as a sister property to Hotel El Convento.
The historic building belongs to the La Ilustración period, during which the structures were designed as great symbols with architectural elements allegorical to its civic role and as a visual icon of the Spanish Crown. In fact, the hotel’s Bridal Suite, is called Infanta Eulalia in honor of the youngest daughter of Queen Isabel II, who visited the Provincial Council in 1893 together with her husband Antonio de Orléans, representing the Spanish Crown. As a historical fact, the visit was part of the couple’s trip to the World’s Fair in Chicago, in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the New World.
Three New Projects En Route
At the same time, three other boutique hotels are on the way, with a total investment of $25 million. The three projects will also create 106 jobs in both the construction and operation phases.
Puerto Valdes Hotel, in Puerta de Tierra, near the entrance to Old San Juan, will have 14 rooms, eight parking spaces, an activity room, gym and Jacuzzi. The new hotel should be open to the public on March 31, 2021.
Meanwhile, the former home of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce will be converted into Hotel Tetuán 100. The property will feature 12 rooms, a bar with a view of the bay, a swimming pool, gym and an upscale restaurant. The new hotel should be open to the public by Dec. 31, 2021.
Finally, El Plaza Colón Hotel & Suites, located at the entrance to the Old City, will feature 60 rooms, a gym, conference salons, a bar and restaurant and commercial space. The venue should be open by January 2021.
Notwithstanding the global crisis that the tourism sector is going through, seeing that “visionary projects” like these are materializing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic is testimony that as a destination, the island remains strong despite various setbacks, whether it is natural, health and/or economic in nature, indicated Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC).
“We are unveiling these projects with optimism and enthusiasm, because we understand that they mark a historic moment for the rebound in tourism in a space as iconic for Puerto Rico as the Islet of San Juan,” Campos said.
