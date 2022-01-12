A large number of would be guests who had booked stays in Puerto Rico’s hotels have been canceling their reservations due to the uncertainty caused by the dramatic increase in the island’s Covid-19 positivity rate.
Xavier A. Ramírez, president of the “Asociación de Paradores de Puerto Rico” (APPR), argued several reasons have combined with each other for visitors to decide to cancel or postpone their vacations.
“Calls canceling reservations have increased drastically in anticipation of what may happen with the infections and restrictions, in light of the constant changes in the executive orders. People are holding out because they think there could be a ‘lockdown,’ he said.
To this uncertainty, Ramírez added the postponement of face-to-face classes in schools –which will begin in virtual mode– and assured that families who take these changes into account are waiting before deciding whether to stay in a local hostel or a hotel.
He also added they are taking into account the restrictions being imposed to determine if they can consume and ingest alcohol in restaurants.
"The dry law is not affecting the paradores much, because they do not have 'sports bars', where customers can stay until dawn, but reducing the capacity of their restaurants to 50% does affect them. Even if there is a return to school has an impact on stays due to the uncertainty it causes in families,” said Ramírez, who also co-owns the Combate Beach Resort.
For his part, Joaquín Bolívar III, president of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), confirmed hotel reservations in general have reduced, the same as restaurant sales.
“Restaurants are affected by the 12:00 a.m. closing schedule because the 10:00 p.m. shift is shortened. Employees must close the kitchen earlier, to be out by midnight, which definitely has an economic impact on restaurants," said Bolívar.
The hotelier also identified as an important reason for room cancellations, the changes in cruise ships that were scheduled to arrive to the port of San Juan and are now being diverted to other destinations.
“This is a self-inflicted economic impact, because the focus of the pandemic has been the crowds. Cruise ships not arriving has caused many hotel cancellations. Also, it is necessary to inform well, because in the cases of hospitalized people it is not specified if they arrive due to Covid-19 or other ailments, and when the tests are performed they come out positive," he argued.
Hotel stays affected
Representatives of travel agencies dedicated to cruise ships and carriers offering sightseeing tours to visitors disembarking in San Juan lambasted the government for preventing the arrival of the Symphony of the Seas –the most popular cruise ship and the largest in the world– as part of the measures to prevent Covid-19 positive passengers from reaching the island.
The ship, with a capacity of up to 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members, was scheduled to arrive in San Juan as a transit port the first week of January and had to change its route, once they were informed that passengers would not be allowed to get off in Puerto Rico. This had a huge economic impact on tourism –hotels, carriers, travel agencies, etc.–, among other sectors.
Another determination that had a direct impact on hotels, especially those in San Juan, was prohibiting public at the New Year’s event in the T-Mobile District, since many of the people who would have traveled to Puerto Rico for the massive event canceled their reservations.
Once Governor Pedro Pierluisi ordered only artists and performers would be allowed to participate in the broadcast of the event, the hotel sector experienced a marked drop in reservations for guests in the metropolitan area.
Lack of staff
Ramírez also pointed out that paradores and some hotels lack the staff they need because there are very few employees available for work, in addition to the fact that many are sick or have been infected with Covid-19.
“There are more than 30 unfilled positions in the paradores. Of the 12 certified hostels, there are two that reduced the number of available rooms in order to efficiently attend to their guests, in light of the number of employees they have. Some need three or four employees and others about 10. The positions they are looking for are front desk clerk, housekeeping, waiters and cooks," said Bolívar.
