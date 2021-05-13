With an investment of $8.1 million, the creation of 150 jobs in the construction phase and 50 direct jobs during its opening, Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán has begun construction of its new Skilled Nursing Facility, a long-term care center for senior citizens with medical conditions that require 24-hour nursing care and rehabilitation therapies.
The new, modern center will consist of a 20,882 square foot infrastructure that will include 10 private rooms, 10 semi-private rooms, a gym, a physical therapy area, a recreation area and an interior courtyard. The facility will have a separate entrance from the hospital to drop and pick up patients.
"With the new Skilled Nursing Facility of Hospital de la Concepción, we will offer our beloved older adults the best facilities and the best professional team to help them in the process of recovering from their conditions. We will offer first-class care, guided by our health and nursing professionals with the highest human sensibility. Patients will find a modern, equipped, quiet and safe environment that will promote their well-being to achieve the highest level of functionality and independence," said Gustavo Almodóvar, executive director of the Board of Trustees of Hospital de la Concepción.
The new center will integrate experienced health professionals, nursing services 24 hours a day, along with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and recreational therapy services. The Skilled Nursing Facility will also have a connection with the main building of the Hospital de la Concepción.
“At Hospital de la Concepción, we want to contribute to the tranquility of the elderly population. That is why we started this project with great hope, aware that it will benefit our communities as well as all of Puerto Rico. In our Skilled Nursing Facility, patients with severe conditions will have a modern and complete center that will be connected to our hospital institution to provide acute care to patients with any complications," said Edgar Crespo Campos, administrator of Hospital de la Concepción.
The modern structure should be ready for operation in July 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.