After nearly a year and a half with empty cruise ports, Puerto Rico has reactivated its cruise industry, with multiple arrivals and homeports in the pipeline for the remainder of the year.

While challenges remain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism officials are optimistically hopeful about the long-term outlook for the industry’s recovery.

The executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado, affirmed that Puerto Rico will receive its first homeport since the pandemic on Sept. 5, with the Legion of the Seas by Royal Caribbean. “We also have new cruises that have not come and that are going to homeport here in Puerto Rico in November, such as the Valiant Lady from Virgin Voyages and the new Ritz Carlton cruise line, which beyond coming to visit here in San Juan, will also be making a stop at the port of Ponce,” he stated.

“And by mid-September, some of the slightly smaller lines will be incorporated to what is the regular itinerary. We project that the activity will increase significantly in October and November because both companies - that is, Carnival and Royal Caribbean - already announced that they will be adding more cruises to their offers, and the same is going to be done by Norwegian,” Mercado told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Moreover, “this is going to increase and we understand that the month that is going to experience a significant increase” will be November, he added. The gradual reactivation of this sector is expected to reach levels comparable to those before the pandemic by January 2022.

"We are now in negotiations to recover some of the homeports that we had before the pandemic and we understand that this will begin to gradually increase when we begin to restore operations. We even project that for the months of February and March, we will have more activity regarding homeports here in Puerto Rico,” Mercado reported.

Asked about economic projections concerning all confirmed stops and homeports, Mercado said that “usually, we do the projection based on what we already have agreed, everything else would be conjecture.”

However, “if we look at it from the comparative point of view of 2019, which was our record year with 1.9 [million] passengers who came by cruise ships and we multiplied that by $80, which is the average expense for each of them [when disembarking for the day], we know that this operation - only with that factor - [will bring in] between $180 million and $200 million.”

Puerto Rico Ahead of Competitors

Per the local Health Department’s online coronavirus dashboard, 68.1 percent of the island’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated as of press time, representing 59 percent of the total population. Compared to some other Caribbean destinations, Puerto Rico is miles ahead in its vaccination progress.

For instance, the U.S. Virgin Islands has a COVID-19 vaccination of 37 percent, according to Google’s Our World in Data website. Jamaica’s vaccination progress is lagging with only 4.6 percent of the total population, Barbados with 29.8 percent, Panama with 19.9 percent, Saint Kitts and Nevis with 38 percent, Dominica with 27.5 percent, Saint Lucia with 14.3 percent, Sint Marteen with 54.7 percent, The Bahamas with 12.2 percent, the British Virgin Islands with 38.1 percent, and the Dominican Republic with 41.6 percent, as of press time.

“Would you attribute Puerto Rico’s inoculation success to cruise line’s interest in Puerto Rico?” THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Mercado. “Not only do I think [it was a key factor], it definitely was,” he responded.

The official said that when local agencies met with cruise lines individually they highlighted that Puerto Rico is making strides towards achieving herd immunity and has been more successful in inoculating its population than other competitors in the market. “If we add that the health system has not suffered any collapse and [COVID] has been kept under control - and it is under control at the moment - these are quite significant factors when they expose their... clients to a destination,” he added.

Rigorous Health Protocols

The current guidelines for the cruise industry, as decreed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in effect until Nov. 1, say that cruise lines can sail again with confirmation that at least 95 percent of passengers and crew have been vaccinated.

Moreover, the PRTC, Ports Authority and local Health Department informed last month that all cruise passengers must be fully inoculated against COVID-19 to be able to go ashore. Even then, those who can walk around San Juan must wear face masks and carry their proof of vaccinations to visit restaurants and bars.

“As part of the conversations we have had and the agreement we have reached with Carnival as a result of the conditional order to sail issued by the [CDC], Ports, Health and Tourism have implemented safeguards to allow the entry of cruise ships in the safest way possible,” said Ports Executive Director Joel Pizá Batiz. “Before docking, the cruise ship must send a statement to certify the percentage of people vaccinated inside the ship, as well as a manifest of the unvaccinated. Those ships that do not comply will not be able to dock at our ports.”

Because the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, these passengers must stay on board. Asked about this limitation’s impact on the traveler experience, Mercado said that “it is a requirement that at this time sounds austere and strict, and the reality is that perhaps Carnival may have that challenge because of the families [on board]. For example, Royal Caribbean and others are more aimed at couples."

“Perhaps at the beginning, the negotiations and requirements sound drastic, but the reality is that it is done with the intention of having commitments and guarantees that work is being done in a responsible and diligent manner,” the executive director added.

Maiden Voyage for the Mardi Gras

Recently, Puerto Rico welcomed Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise as the ship’s first port of call in its maiden voyage. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral on July 31 and arrived in San Juan’s Pier 3 on Aug. 3.

“We are beyond delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and to have Puerto Rico be our first port of call on our maiden voyage. It is an honor to offer our guests the opportunity to experience all of the beauty that Puerto Rico has to offer while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, who added that “the restart of cruising in Puerto Rico has such a dramatic, wide-reaching impact.”

The PRTC executive director explained that the cruise has a passenger capacity of 6,500, but due to pandemic-related precautions, this arrival brought 4,500 passengers, or 70 percent of the ship’s capacity. He said that of these, 95 percent explored Old San Juan, “while 5 percent - which really should be lower, around 3.5 percent - of the remaining people were mostly kids under the age of 12,” who cannot leave the ship due to health regulations.

Mercado said that the average expense per passenger who disembark at the capital’s ports is $80 per day. With that in mind, the official estimated that the Mardi Gras arrival resulted in $360,000 in passenger spending.

“This does not include the value chain around the cruise ship’s operations. From there, [we have] the carriers, security, supplies, suppliers of the cruise line, some type of technical or maintenance evaluation, and the price that the line pays per passenger to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority,” he asserted.

As informed, the Mardi Gras will continue visiting Pier 4 every fortnight. “The first official stop of the maiden voyage of the most important cruise right now for what is the Carnival line was the port of San Juan and there is a commitment that every two weeks they will be visiting us,” Mercado said.

In other words, in the [ship’s] three stops that are going to take place this month [in San Juan], the projection is that the impact in terms of average direct spending per passenger will be $1.2 million, Mercado added that the average passenger spending is projected to reach $10 million in terms of the 22 consecutive stops in Puerto Rico.

According to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Carnival Cruise Line affirmed that during fiscal year (FY) 2023, the island will have visits from both the Mardi Gras cruise and the Carnival Celebration, considered sister ships. These confirmed visits are estimated to bring in more than 300,000 visitors to Puerto Rico and will reportedly yield an economic impact of $28 million for the tourism value chain during FY 2022 and 2023.

“After a year and a half fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with extremely strict health and safety measures, we received the Mardi Gras cruise from Carnival Cruise Line and passengers who comply with the security measures against COVID-19. With the arrival of this cruise, our economy will continue to grow and Puerto Rico will continue to shine before the whole world for the excellent quality of service that each of the tourists will find in our artisans, shops, and direct services,” Pierluisi affirmed.

- The Associated Press contributed to this story.