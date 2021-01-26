With a new administration in the United States under Joseph Biden's helm, Americans expect the economy to begin to improve, but according to some financial experts, achieving this goal will be difficult as long as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to grow.
Economist Santos Negrón noted that “there is concern for a more contagious strain that could enter through the San Juan airport with [passenger] flows without great controls for Americans. The new president has a robust vaccination program, which according to Dr. Anthony Fauci—director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—is viable. This is important because until we get through this, the economy cannot be stimulated.”
The health situation in America directly affects Puerto Rico by the political and trade relationship, and by many Puerto Ricans moving to the different states—some with insufficient precautions to prevent contagion—which for economist José Alameda is an aggravator for the island's population.
“There are very successful states controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are others with less emphasis on lockdowns to save the economy, because they understand that either they die from the virus or starve to death. Puerto Ricans move to larger states like New York, Florida and Texas, which is where there is a high level of contagion and they come to visit their relatives,” Alameda said.
The control of COVID-19 should be accompanied by aid and economic development measures, as it is expected that achieving herd immunity — vaccinating 70 percent of the population – will take several months, as will financial normality in the United States and Puerto Rico.
“We need to see what will happen to the island’s debt, revive the public’s confidence—which is not going to be easy—and it will require extraordinary effort. The hope is that there is a break from Donald Trump’s policy that is wrong… and unbalanced, which completely altered global politics, world trade and migration policy,” Negrón said.
The economist argued that in addition to managing vaccination, federal aid must be made the most of because they have become a life table for the reconstruction of the island. “Right now, these funds are the foundation of Puerto Rico’s economy. Our dependence is gigantic, and we have been sustained so that we do not fall so low. It’s the reality. These aids support us to achieve investment projects, health system, electricity infrastructure, water, housing development, etc.,” he detailed.
On the possibility of additional federal funds than those approved for the island, Alameda indicated that it all depends on how vaccination flows and the economy in general.
“Manufacturing several vaccines is going to help a lot and there won't necessarily be any more federal funds. What this money does is cushion the negative impact of the economy, but the important thing is to achieve solid production of goods,” Alameda explained.
