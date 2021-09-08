An innovative new business is washing ashore in Puerto Rico, eager to connect users with the island’s beaches and promote environmental conservation.
Hokali is a California-based platform that provides surfing lessons in individual, pair and group modalities. Launched in May 2020 - right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic - the novel business employs professional surfers with CPR training and proven dominion of the sport to educate interested parties of all ages with beginner to intermediate expertise levels.
After successfully branching out of its San Francisco home base to Los Angeles and San Diego in California, as well as Honolulu, Hawaii and Jacksonville, Florida, the company is eager to extend its services to Puerto Rico as part of its ongoing growth strategy.
Ignacio Viau, the CEO and co-founder of Hokali, explained that the island’s world-renowned beaches and long-time dedication to surfing make it an ideal addition to its destination offering. As such, the company expects to hire “at least 30 to 50 coaches” and officially settle in Puerto Rico by the end of the year.
“We are not sure yet where our first surfing spot is going to be in Puerto Rico, but I was in Puerto Rico [two months ago] checking out the surf spots. It could be in Rincón or it could be in southern Puerto Rico. We need to make a final decision. Right now we are recruiting the team, so they are helping us making the onboarding as soon as possible,” Viau told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL in an interview.
Hokali is currently participating in the latest cohort by parallel18, an accelerator program that mentors and elevates startups and young businesses. After presenting their business model in the program’s Demo Day in December, Viau hopes to raise $2 million to continue growing.
“We really want to make this business grow and that is why we need to move fast,” he stated, adding that the company has reported consecutive revenue growth each month as pandemic restrictions have loosened and people want to improve their health by exercising outdoors.
How Does Hokali Work?
On the website, hokali.co, users can book lessons in the established locations, which can last for one hour and a half, or a more extensive four-hour “surfcamp.” These may also be coordinated individually or in packages of three, five and 10 classes. The user may then use an online profile that allows them to see the background of their assigned coach, as well as review their calendar, use an in-platform weather tracker, take virtual exams to increase their knowledge, and monitor their progress.
“Hokali is not just a one-time experience lesson. We really focus on teaching people the sport; that’s one of our differences from our competitors,” Viau said.
“Our goal is to connect everybody with the ocean and nature - that connection is magical. There are so many people who would love to learn to surf, but they don’t know that they can,” he stated. “Hokali enables coaches to make a living doing what they love. The community of coaches that we have behind our platform is amazing - they love Hokali and they love being part of this community because they are doing what they love and the students can feel that. That’s why we have five-star reviews in all the lessons.”
Mission With the Environment
Viau affirmed that Hokali is committed to preserving oceanic ecosystems. For this, the company hosts monthly beach cleanups in its multiple locations with both coaches and students. In addition, the entity has partnered with nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental affairs, such as the Sea-Trees Foundation, which is restoring kelp in California. “For every lesson, we are planting a sea tree,” he said, noting that so far, Hokali has restored 816 square feet of kelp.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if, once established in Puerto Rico, the company would also collaborate with local nonprofits with similar objectives. “Yes. We really work locally; we really want to help each local community and that is part of our mission. The goal of expanding in Puerto Rico would be also to help local nonprofits for Puerto Rico, where we can help them and they can help us,” Viau asserted. “Our mission is to connect people with sports and nature, as well as to educate students about how to take care of nature.”
