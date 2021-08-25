Six months into the public-private partnership agreement between the Maritime Transportation Authority (ATM by its Spanish initials) and HMS Ferries, the company’s president is positive in their capacity to transform Puerto Rico’s ferry system, while improving the livelihoods and regional economies of Vieques and Culebra.
Under the 23-year agreement between both parties, HMS Ferries is responsible for operating and providing maintenance to vessels and operating the maritime transportation system. In February, the company began Phase 1 of its operations, which is essentially a three-year transitional period; the other 20 years, once the changes are in full effect, are categorized under Phase 2.
Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries Puerto Rico, explained that during this Phase 1 stage, the company will seek and implement short-term solutions to the decades-long problems affecting the ferry system, while also establishing new policy and contingency measures, and procuring new cargo and passenger vessels.
Over the summer, HMS added three cargo vessels from Tampa, Florida, to the system’s inventory under a charter transaction, which means that they are temporarily renting these ships. “We have two more [cargo] vessels coming down, and we have two more passenger vessels that are coming down in the middle of September. By the middle of September, there are going to be more boats in the ATM than they’ve had, probably ever,” Miller told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
He explained that by using a charter mechanism, the PPP partners will be able to “get the rest of their fleet fixed and brought up to the standards that they need to be and, in addition to that, now use the grant money that ATM and the government have for vessel replacement to actually design and build boats that are specifically designed for that route.”
Moreover, the new vessels will be built with the same types of engines, propellers and related equipment. This, he said, will reduce costs by providing uniform staff training and getting better rates on parts sales, among others.
Recruiting Local Talent
As informed, HMS has hired 44 workers thus far, but Miller expects to recruit between 185 and 200 local workers as the company progresses in its takeover of operations and maintenance. Of these, eight to 10, including Miller himself, will work in the company’s headquarters in San Juan, 120 or so will be attached to the Ceiba region - which includes Vieques and Culebra - and the rest will work in the Cataño and Old San Juan terminals.
To Miller, hiring Puerto Rican workers is a sound business strategy.
“A lot of companies were reluctant to work in Puerto Rico, saying that you have to worry about labor, but that is not a problem. That is why HMS was committed to coming down here. I knew in my gut and in my heart that there will be no problem finding quality, competent, highly trained, highly motivated workers, and we haven’t had that problem at all. We have 15 quality candidates for one job; it’s just astounding. Of the 44 employees that we hired, all 44 are top-shelf, just great. I know that those 185 to 200 workers will all be world-class employees, just like what you would get in a five-star resort or in New York or Seattle,” he affirmed.
New Ticketing System
Per the PPP agreement, HMS was supposed to provide a new ticketing system within the first six months of the contract’s enactment. However, ATM reportedly requested the private entity to have this ready in the first month of operations.
“I thought it was important because the old system was going to cost ATM a lot of money to keep it around, while knowing that it was eventually going to go away. We said that we’ll go outside the contract that said we have six months... but we’ll just do it now. My concern about doing it now was exactly what you see in the press sometimes: ‘HMS is providing poor customer service,’” Miller detailed. He clarified that the company has only provided the tools, while ATM employees are in charge of the process.
Asked what may be leading to customer dissatisfaction, the president noted that some workers are having trouble scanning the purchased tickets, but HMS is providing them training to avoid further complications.
“We’re building that foundation and it is a lot of work that people don’t see, but they will, if they will just be patient. That foundation is us bringing in our maintenance system, our training system, our safety management system, our ticketing system - our systems, policy procedures, processes and standards - that will help build this foundation that will allow us to operate and maintain it down here like we do everywhere else,” Miller stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.