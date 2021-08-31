The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, today presented the results of new car sales for July 2021.
The month ended with a total of 10,926 units sold in Puerto Rico, in contrast to the sales for the same month last year of 10,595, which represents an increase of 3.12 percent compared to the previous year.
"The month of July closed as the July with the highest sales in history. The historic step in the first seven months of the year continues above what was the year with the highest sales, 2005, just before the recession began in Puerto Rico. It is evident that current demand exceeds supply," said Ricardo M. García, president of GUIA.
However, he noted that "we already see how the growth margins are in single digits and we anticipate that this pattern will begin to decrease even more in the coming months due to the fact that the PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) ends in September and that inventory levels remain finite due to the lack of computer chips experienced by the industry globally."
GUIA is an independent, non-profit organization that was created in 2006 in order to address matters that directly affect the automotive industry, as well as matters related to the general economy of Puerto Rico.
