MCS, a healthcare industry leader in Puerto Rico, is helping providers get accurate information and guide them on how to get the assistance of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department’s CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds.
To that end, the company announces its second in a series of webinars, aimed at educating providers on the new deadline to apply for the second tranche funding which still has $11 billion available for eligible providers according to the latest reports from HHS.
Invited speakers will provide real-time technical assistance during the webinar to assist participating providers with their application process. MCS has already provided orientation to over 400 physicians and other providers that have contract with Medicare.
The second in the MCS webinar series: “MCS Update: Questions and Answers Regarding the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund”, will be hosted by Carlos Dolagaray and Víctor Monserrate, both CPAs from LLMD; and attorney Philo Hall, MCS’ Federal Affairs consultant from Epstein Becker Green law firm in Washington, D.C. The seminar will take place on May 28 at 2:00 pm. For registration, you may send an email to seminarios@medicalcardsystem.com Information can also be found on MCS’ social media presence at @mcspuertorico.
“HHS has extended the new deadline to June 4 for healthcare providers to apply for the second tranche of funding based on Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and commercial billing, as authorized by the CARES Act due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, we have created these series of webinars to guide our healthcare providers through the process on how to apply quickly for the CARES relief funds they are entitled to prior to the new deadline. Eligible providers need to act now and take advantage of these available funds,” said Jim O’Drobinak, MCS CEO.
In Puerto Rico, there are 6,079 providers that are eligible to get additional funds besides what they already got based on Traditional Medicare. “These providers, who already received an initial first payment are the ones who are eligible to apply for the second tranche of available funds until June 3”, explained Roberto Pando, president of MCS Advantage Inc. and MCS Life Insurance Company.
“There are still $11 billion not distributed. Given the high penetration of Medicare Advantage in Puerto Rico, as well as the volume of services in Vital and commercial, this is what we needed for Puerto Rico. We need to make sure our providers get what the fair relief funding they deserve. We also encourage other healthcare providers to stay alert, since HHS has said it is working on issuing additional relief funds, soon to be announced, for healthcare providers that do not bill the Medicare program, such as dentists, those exclusively with the Medicaid program and others significantly hit by COVID-19,” added Pando.
