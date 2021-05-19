Hewlett Packard (HP) announced the closure of its Aguadilla operations in 2022, which will cause the loss of 400 jobs.
The company informed that it will move its Puerto Rico manufacturing operations —a plant where ink and related products are manufactured— to the U.S. mainland and other parts of the world, including Singapore.
Of the 400 direct and indirect jobs to be lost, 150 are from HP employees and the remainder from contractors. The closure will begin in November this year and conclude in 2022.
Aguadilla Mayor Julio Roldán called on the central government to immediately disclose the details of this exit, including since when they had knowledge of it and if there is any concrete plan or negotiation with the company to desist from its decision to move its operations out of Puerto Rico.
"There is no doubt that this announcement is a hard blow to the country's battered economic situation, even more so for the northwest. Corporate decisions like this are not made overnight, they are decisions that are planned, they are informed long before due to the tax commitments that this type of company has with the government. It has been unfortunate that this server received a call yesterday afternoon from the CEO of the company, Paul Hargen, to inform us of the decision they have taken," the mayor said.
"When a company like this, which has been established for so many years, decides to leave, the government of Puerto Rico is immediately informed. A dialogue is begun with its executives in search of solutions to avoid a closure like this that will cause the loss of more than 400 direct and indirect jobs in our region. It is highly reprehensible that no one from the central government informed in advance what the steps or plans have been to mitigate this economic impact, which will not only affect Aguadilla's economy, but also the entire region's economy," Roldán added.
