The Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico (DDEC) granted Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) an exemption for the production, sale and operation of Highly Efficient Energy, including combined heat and power systems operated by liquefied natural gas (LNG) or renewable liquefied natural gas (RLNG) on a commercial scale.
This incentive has been granted as an investment in disaster resiliency at the site and a sign of their commitment to Puerto Rico.
HPE is beginning to build a new RLNG cogeneration plant at its manufacturing facility in Aguadilla to strengthen its defenses against hurricanes. The RLNG power cogeneration plant is intended to improve business continuity and the resilience of its facilities, which may be vulnerable to extreme weather events, which are occurring with increasing frequency due to climate change.
The plant can provide power to the entire campus, reducing HPE's reliance on the public power grid and stabilizing its primary power source, particularly during an emergency. According to the DDEC, the plant provides economic benefit to the region because the design and construction of the project were contracted locally, as well as the regular purchase of natural gas.
As informed, the plant is 100-percent renewable and with an energy source containing fewer carbon. In a missive, the DDEC described it as being "highly efficient," capable of recovering waste heat, and will reportedly save 2.2 million gallons of fresh water and 800 million gallons of salt water each year.
"We appreciate the continued commitment HPE has shown to Puerto Rico, dating back to the 1980s. HPE currently employs more than 730 highly-skilled Puerto Ricans, 80 percent of whom have worked at HPE for more than five years. This investment in its facilities, to be resilient to disasters, is a sign of its commitment to the island and its workforce. We want to encourage companies like HPE to stay on the Island and expand their operations to provide greater opportunities and good remuneration for qualified workers, just as our workers deserve," DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre stated.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that "the government of Puerto Rico supports HPE's initiative to provide resilience and strength to its operation, thus guaranteeing the continuity of its business. Puerto Rico is willing to cooperate with local and foreign companies, providing assistance and support to expand operations that can provide well-paying jobs for our strong qualified workforce that has knowledge and experience in manufacturing. We encourage other companies to come to Puerto Rico and take advantage of all the business opportunities we offer, Puerto Rico is open to do business."
“Our operations in Aguadilla are a strategic advantage for HPE’s supply chain and manufacturing operations, and our investment in this lower carbon cogeneration plant will help strengthen the facility’s resilience against extreme weather events,” said Mark Bakker, General Manager of Global Operations for HPE. “I want to thank Governor Pierluisi, Secretary Cidre and Mayor [Julio] Roldan for their partnership and dedication to attracting and retaining skilled manufacturing jobs on the island."
HPE´s facility in Aguadilla is a critical specialty manufacturing and supply chain operations hub for their hardware and software businesses. In particular, the site provides end to end integrated software lifecycle management and fulfillment. To continue to benefit from doing business in Puerto Rico, they are investing to make sure that the site is resilient in the face of disaster.
