The wedding industry in Puerto Rico has experienced an unprecedented downfall in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting the myriad sectors that comprise it, as well as the other industries that benefit from it indirectly.
Carla Padilla Rodríguez, co-founder and creative director of WeddingWaysPR, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that weddings generated roughly $600 million a year before the coronavirus outbreak, excluding its multiplier effect on other economic sectors.
“I would say the impact is about $600 million without considering the rest, and that’s just an average,” she stated, adding that approximately 14,000 weddings are duly registered annually on the island, but that there are other informal celebrations that also contribute to this industry.
Asked to elaborate on the pandemic’s toll on this sector, Padilla said that “we are talking about millions and millions of dollars. It is an impact that I think is immeasurable... We are talking about a highly influential industry in Puerto Rico’s economy and it is not generating nearly enough revenues as it used to.”
Before the pandemic, people would generally invest $50,000 and more on luxury weddings, roughly $30,000 for moderate weddings, and fewer than $30,00 on weddings with lower budgets. The loss of revenue affects multiple businesses —from self-employed professionals to midsize and large enterprises— in a variety of disciplines, such as photography, floral arrangements, planning, makeup artistry and many others.
Rafael López, co-owner of AKUA Events and president of The Lounge Event Furniture Rentals, lamented that the months-long inactivity in the industry forced AKUA to downsize its personnel by nearly 75 percent, with now 45 employees as of press time. “There is no way to keep the operation healthy. And many colleagues are in the same situation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Elisandra Ortiz, founder of EO Studio by Elisandra Bride Specialist, would regularly book dozens of brides and their entourages to do their hair and makeup on their special day, but in 2020 she could only serve one client, due in large part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the strict government lockdown that followed. Thanks to the gradual reopening of the economy, she has managed to secure 10 contracts for weddings so far this year.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi signed Executive Order 2021-019, effective from March 15 until April 11, allowing events and venues, including weddings, to operate at 50 percent occupancy and eliminating the requirement to present a waiver. Despite having fewer restrictions now than at any point throughout the pandemic, López asserted that the wedding segment “has been one of the hardest-hit industries because we are still limited compared to the large-scale events that we used to do.”
However, López praised the reopening flexibility as a step —albeit still constrained— toward the industry’s reactivation. “The bigger a room is, the more opportunities we have. So, if a room can seat 800 people, then you know you can do a party with 400 guests. If 500 people fit in the room, then you can do an event with 250 people. Everything is relative to the space where it will be held. And hotels are cooperating, so at least we have the hotels as allies,” he stated.
Opportunities in Times of COVID
But not all industry leaders have the same hardships. For instance, Pedro López Carderon of Zuazo Floral noted that although the company would not receive orders for wedding floral arrangements, there was a dramatic spike in customers who wanted bouquets to be delivered to family members and loved ones, or who bought flowers to do the arrangements themselves. “Maybe it helped us a lot that people did not go out, but sent a flower arrangement to avoid visits. In that part our business tripled,” he reported.
Moreover, Keren Concepción, owner of Keren Photography, had her wedding-photography book release coincide with the pandemic. Her book in Spanish, titled “Inolvidable: La guía para inspirar a los novios a planificar las fotos de sus sueños,” soon became a best-seller. “We send that message of hope, to keep planning and dreaming, and we will improve that wedding plan,” she explained. “By having more time to plan, we have the opportunity to do even better things and you won’t have to cancel your wedding. Instead, let’s change it, let’s modify it, and let’s celebrate love. That is something truly beautiful amid this crisis, in my particular case.”
Gradual Recovery
As for how long before the industry could reach pre-pandemic revenues, Niletza Adorno—proprietor of Niletza Adorno Events—surmised it would take between one and one-and-a-half years. Likewise, López opined that while this year will show moderate recovery, it won’t be until 2022 at least for the industry to get back on track.
Although the industry still has to overcome the effects of COVID-19, López highlighted that the public and private sectors’ rigorous protocols to curb the coronavirus will likely encourage locals and U.S. mainland residents to choose the island for a safe wedding venue.
“Compared to other countries, Puerto Rico will have a greater number of people vaccinated at a faster pace, and that will be of benefit to us as an island. In addition, [vaccinations] will give security to people to do their events again. We as an industry are prepared to hold events because we have been working hard for months from the beginning, so that when the time comes to fully open we are able to do so,” he asserted.
The industry experts also agreed that the vaccine progress in Puerto Rico, which is currently in its Phase 1C of inoculation, will soon lead to the full reopening of this industry, although they warned that COVID-19 vaccination IDs may eventually be required.
Both Adorno and Padilla commented that some clients are presently requesting their guests to present negative coronavirus test results before attending, and that could eventually morph into COVID-19 IDs to host or attend venues, or specialized passports for travel, as is already under discussion in the European Union. “I think that first, they have to allow openings in certain age groups and then ask that people be vaccinated,” Padilla stated.
Destination Weddings a Boon
WeddingWaysPR recently held a virtual expo, where residents and people living abroad could get connected to local suppliers and coordinators. “This is undoubtedly a great step to boost this industry that generates millions for the island’s economy,” Padilla affirmed. “Many people have written to me from foreign destinations saying that it is good that they saw that information because it had been very difficult for them to know this. In that case, the event that took place was very positive for the industry.”
“Let’s say a destination wedding costs $35,000, which is an average wedding, but you have people who stay at the hotel, who have to pay for their stays, who go out to eat, they do tours, and more,” Padilla explained.
Ortiz, for instance, reported that about half of her contracts signed so far this year are with brides living in the U.S. mainland who will hold the venue on the island. “There are many local weddings this year, but there are also many other destination weddings. So, both locals and people from abroad are interested. And what we are seeing is that tourists want to come here,” she said.
As such, Padilla underscored the importance of promoting Puerto Rico as a safe and alluring tourism location in order to attract destination weddings. “Tourism needs to keep promoting us as a destination. The government’s support is important for us to flourish as an industry because this is not only comprised of decorators and planners; it also involves hotels, the Convention Center, and the Choliseo (Coliseum of Puerto Rico). I believe we need firm support for us to stay afloat until the pandemic ends. I hope that after September, this situation dissipates as more people keep getting vaccinated,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.