Puerto Rico has multiple factors to its advantage to developing a top-notch hemp industry, according to leaders in this economic sector.

Irving Rodríguez, director of the Office of Licensing and Inspection of Hemp, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that Puerto Rico has the capacity to harvest 5,000 to 10,000 “cuerdas” of hemp that could add $200 million annually to gross agricultural income, which currently stands at $800 million - in other words, a 25 percent increase.

“[Hemp] could become the third most important agricultural industry in Puerto Rico after milk and plantains,” he explained.

In Puerto Rico, both farmers and the government use “cuerda” as a unit of measurement in agriculture, which is equivalent to 3,930 square meters or 4,700 square yards. According to the local Department of Agriculture, the average investment in a hemp farm is $8,000 per cuerda and the return of investment can reach up to $25,000 per cuerda. That is, farmers could gain thrice their original investment.

“This is a great business opportunity, as there are unique local incentives on the island for registered farmers, government-owned land and manufacturing facilities available for rent, and highly skilled farmworkers,” Rodríguez said.

Ingrid Schmidt, senior consultant at Puerto Rico HempBiz, added that the island has unique advantages over competitors because of its tropical climate, which allows for year-round cannabis crops, as well as a number of incentives. “One of the important differentiators that we have in Puerto Rico is that hemp has been included in basically most of the incentive segments… There are export and manufacturing incentives, among others. This is a great differentiator so that Puerto Rico can position itself in an important way as a good hemp exporter, and for it to boost the industry in a significant way,” she stated.

In September 2020, Puerto Rico received the approval of its state plan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, paving the way for the commercialization of hemp in all its forms. Since then, Puerto Rico has been gradually immersing itself into a market that is projected to grow dramatically in the next five years.

According to a 2021 research report by Facts and Factors, the global Industrial Hemp Market was estimated at $5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $36 billion by 2026. Furthermore, the global Industrial Hemp Market is expected to grow at a compound annual-growth rate of 34 percent from 2019 to 2026. The North America region is projected to have the largest share in the market, owing to the surging demand for industrial hemp products in various industries such as textile, food, cosmetics and personal care.

A Versatile Resource

At the most recent Puerto Rico HempBiz - a conference where key players and professionals discuss the opportunities in the island’s nascent hemp industry - experts discussed the myriad economic sectors and industries that can benefit from using hemp in their products.

Noemí Pérez, president of Puerto Rico MedCannBiz and Puerto Rico HempBiz, explained that the cannabis plant, where hemp is obtained, has vastly more uses than simply recreational or medicinal marijuana, which can be incorporated in various industries. For instance, the plant’s fiber can be used to replace fiberglass, a type of plastic used anywhere from manufacturing to food processing.

“Hemp is already being used to replace plastic,” Pérez said, noting its positive ecological impact.

“Hemp is already beginning to be used to fill the part of the sides of car doors. Instead of using fiberglass, hemp is being used. The number of uses it can have is incredible, and depending on that use, a different type of seed is harvested with magnificent properties for that type of use,” Schmidt added.

- Reporter Christian Ramos contributed to this story.