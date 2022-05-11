Healthcare costs are expected to increase during 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic diminishes throughout the world and people resume their regular usage of health services.
In its latest world survey, Aon, estimates the cost of employer-sponsored medical insurance will increase by 7.4 percent in 2022, when compared to the cost in 2021. According to the business solutions advisory firm, the increase will be due to people resuming the use of their health insurance benefits to pre-pandemic levels now that the worst part of the pandemic is over.
More than half of the countries that participated in the survey (60%) reported that the rate of use of medical insurance benefits was lower or significantly less in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019’s numbers, the year before the pandemic. Nevertheless, Aon contends employer-sponsored medical insurance “will continue to be prevalent, it being the more common and fastest growing financing method (with coverage for new procedures, less exclusions and more flexible inclusion requisites), while most of the main insurers widen their offers to include telemedicine services and/or mental health support.”
But, while Aon expects a “slightly higher trend in medical costs in 2022, when compared to 2021, mainly due to global inflation” in all regions, North America, and Africa and the Middle East would move in the opposite direction, with net reductions in their medical costs of 0.6% and 1.0%, respectively.
Puerto Rico And The Latin American Region
Latin America and the Caribbean regions fall with the world with a net 1.0% increase in medical cost.
In Puerto Rico, the situation contrasts significantly with the rest of the region. The island would experience a minimal change of 0.1% reduction in expected medical costs for this year. Similarly, Peru and Colombia both anticipate reductions in their medical costs. This contrasts sharply with Mexico, whose projected increase in medical costs is about 16% higher than in the two previous years. According to the report, this is the result of Mexico’s modified health protocols designed to guarantee a safe attention to patients not infected with COVID-19, as well as to the long-term effects of the disease.
On the other hand, in Puerto Rico, costs will remain the same because of insurance companies “working together with medical service providers to keep lower costs.”
“Insurance companies here work closely with service providers in keeping costs low by developing limited, or closed service networks, including pharmacies and hospitals,” said Sylvia Ruiz, Client Management Director for Health Solutions at Aon.
According to the Aon executive, hospitals and pharmacies, along with clinical laboratory testing, are among the services with the higher demand and costs among all the regions surveyed. Of all the countries surveyed, 88% reported hospitalizations as the most significant element in the cost of insurance, with laboratory testing at 83% and pharmacy (prescribed medication) at 73%.
In Puerto Rico, costs are kept low because insurers guarantee providers a specific business volume in exchange for lower costs.
“Keeping costs low reduces the [economic] impact on [insurance] premiums, coinsurance and co-pays. Lower costs benefit both employers and employees by guaranteeing better insurance contracts at lower rates for them,” Ruiz added.
Highest Morbidity
As it is expected, diseases with the highest morbidity rates always trigger the highest usage of medical insurance benefits. The non-contagious diseases with the highest morbidity in the world are: cancer (tumor growth), muscular/skeletal conditions, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and mental health.
Despite the record low usage of employer-sponsored medical insurances in 2020 and 2021 due to the home sheltering ordered by many governments, Aon anticipates healthcare costs will continue to increase at more or less the same rate reported in 2021. Adding to the higher insurance premiums is the aging of the population and its declining health, unhealthy lifestyles and the prevalence of chronic diseases.
“Looking to the year ahead, most of the countries expect higher medical [services] usage than those observed at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Max Saraví, Head of Health and Human Capital Solutions at Aon Latin America. “Preventive care and ambulatory services are the medical services expected to experience the highest usage next year. Also, telehealth services are expected to increase in 2022.”
