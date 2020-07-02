Just days before the Fourth of July weekend and just a month after the launch of the "Check In Por Tu Isla" marketing initiative, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) announced the promising figures resulting from domestic tourism market activity.
According to the data obtained from ongoing sales and booking information from PRTC endorsed accommodations, occupancy rates during the four-day weekend are expected to reach 46.9 percent with around 37,884 residents planning to stay at a PRTC-endorsed hotel or small inn between Thursday and Sunday.
“The reopening of our tourism industry has been a strong one and our residents have driven the resurgence of this sector," said PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos. “According to the data compiled by our agency, an estimated 16,604 room nights are booked at an average rate of $154.30. These bookings will generate a direct economic impact of [more than] $3.33 million during this holiday weekend.
“Working alongside industry partners, our destination was well prepared for the domestic tourism reopening on June 15 and, as announced by Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced, we are now more than ready to welcome back incoming travelers starting on July 15,” she added.
The "Check In Por Tu Isla" marketing initiative and the implementation of the Health and Safety Destination Program has amplified the interest of locals to book a vacation during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, said the PRTC. Since June 8, the VoyTuristeando.com webpage has received a total of 110,406 users and 859,757 visits. These visits have generated a total of 21,378 direct sales referrals for hotels and businesses whose promotional offers are available at the website.
Campos reiterated that the 46.9 percent occupancy rate estimate is a promising one as it represents a 42-point increase over the estimated 4.8 percent occupancy rate reported for the month of April, and an over 30-point increase from the 10 percent estimate for the month of May.
“Around 38,000 local residents will ‘check in’ during the four-day weekend and will enjoy a safe and sound holiday break. This reassures that Puerto Rico has always been a diverse and accessible destination to enjoy a vacation without having to travel outside the island. We invite all residents to take advantage of the offers created especially for local consumers and to continue supporting the island’s economy,” Campos said.
Over 60 lodging properties and tourism-related businesses are part of the "Check-In por la Isla" initiative.
