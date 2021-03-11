A year ago the pandemic began and the need to travel and reconnect with loved ones has been increasing. Now with fewer restrictions and health measures in force, tourism is beginning to reactivate both locally and internationally. In fact, a recent survey by Airbnb showed that tourism recovery is getting closer.
Airbnb has managed to keep boosting tourism intermittently. From March 2020 to this year, new hosts on the Airbnb platform have collectively earned more than $1 billion. Airbnb estimates that 55% are women, meaning around 250,000 women have collectively made $600 million since the pandemic began and decided to become hosts on Airbnb.
The Airbnb community has always been empowered by women and that remains relevant to this day. It is estimated that of the four million hosts that are part of the community on Airbnb globally, two million are women. And in Puerto Rico, 50% of the hosts on Airbnb are women.
The figures are not exclusive to female hosts who share their spaces, but also expands to Online Experiences. Since they were launched, 51% are led by women. In fact, in a recent survey conducted by Airbnb, 35% of women said they decided to launch an Online Experience to replenish income, while 25% commented that the Experience represents their primary income.
"I love everything about being a hostess, as well as meeting new people from around the world, I enjoy the whole experience of making my guests' stays memorable and enjoyable," said María José Báez, a hostess in San Juan since 2016.
“I am a responsible, serious and organized host. I really enjoy being a host and welcoming my guests to our beautiful island. I give them tips and recommendations of what places to visit, where to eat and just have fun,” said Rosemarie Braegger, a hostess in San Juan since 2015.
“The host women have been a key pillar for the recovery of tourism worldwide, in addition to leading the majority of new hosts, also thanks to the recommendations they make to travelers, they help boost the business economy, inviting guests to get to know restaurants, entertainment venues and get involved with local communities,” explained Alejandra Cors, manager of the Host Community for Mexico.
