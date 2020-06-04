Haemonetics Corp., a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Fajardo manufacturing operations to GVS, S.p.A, a leading provider of advanced filtration solutions for critical applications.
Under the terms of the agreement, upon closing, Haemonetics will retain all intellectual property rights to its proprietary blood filters currently manufactured at its Fajardo facility, while GVS will obtain certain operating assets, including manufacturing equipment and inventory and a sublease to the facility.
In connection with the proposed transaction, Haemonetics and GVS will also enter into a long-term supply and development agreement that will, among other things, grant GVS exclusive rights to manufacture and supply the blood filters currently produced at the Fajardo facility for Haemonetics. As part of this transaction, Haemonetics employees who work in the Fajardo facility will become GVS employees.
"We continue to pursue operational excellence to offer our customers high quality products through an asset-lite approach," said Chris Simon, Haemonetics' president and CEO. "We are confident that GVS' experience and scale in filtration will help us deliver reliable, cost-efficient products."
This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
