The Acting Secretary of the Treasury Department (Hacienda), Ángel Pantoja Rodríguez, announced that employers of specific industries in the private sector can now access the link in their SURI accounts to request the payment of additional compensation, known as Premium Pay, for employees who meet the eligibility requirements.
The Premium Pay payment will be $2,000 and are part of the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund of the ARPA Act of 2021.
As detailed, employers related to commercial activities of security services, health or health professionals, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and cargo transportation, can now request additional compensation for their employees.
Who are eligible?
Employees who have earned a base salary or compensation of less than $40,000 for calendar year 2020 or 2021. They must have completed at least 500 hours of essential work in person since March 1, 2020 and at the time of the Premium Pay request, continue to perform essential work on behalf of the eligible employer.
“It is considered essential work to perform critical functions to safeguard public health and public welfare, such as interacting with patients or with the public in person, having functions that involve inventory management for the use of patients or the public, or being a partner of someone who meets the first criteria,” clarified Pantoja.
However, the official clarified that hospital and Diagnostic and Treatment Center employees are excluded from this program because they are eligible under another initiative that will be implemented by the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority.
How to request the Premium Pay?
To access the link, employers must enter their SURI accounts and at the top, in the “Alerts” section, select the Premium Pay - Private Sector link. Then, they must complete the required information and press “Submit.”
The additional compensation will not constitute income for the employer or for the employee, and therefore, will not be subject to income tax payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.